Jail Logs Tuesday June 8

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon – 1
  • Aggravated Robbery – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 3
  • Assault Class C – 1
  • Driving with License Invalid – 2
  • DWI – 1
  • Evading Arrest – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 7
  • Fleeing Police Officer – 1
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 1
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1
  • Misc – 15
  • No Driver’s License – 3
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 2
  • Possession – 3
  • Tobacco-Possession/Consumption/Purchase under 21 – 1
  • Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
PENA, FRANSISCO
Booking #:
433990
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMOS, FAITH
Booking #:
433989
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 2:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
KETCHERSIDE, DALTON
Booking #:
433988
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 2:52 am
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
$3808.00
ROCHA, ERIC
Booking #:
433987
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUEVARA, JAVIER
Booking #:
433986
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
433985
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 12:51 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
ARIZOLA, OSCAR
Booking #:
433984
Booking Date:
06-08-2021 – 12:45 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
MISC FTA X1
$1074.00
MOLINA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
433983
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
ROMAN, ROLANDO
Booking #:
433982
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X3
$1038.00
WEATHERFORD, ROSS
Booking #:
433981
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DELAROSA, JOHN
Booking #:
433980
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
12990002 GOB*AGG ROBBERY
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
VELEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
433979
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
53990010 *GOB* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
CLEARMAN, CORY
Booking #:
433978
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 11:13 am
Charges:
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
433977
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 10:39 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF x 6
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC NO DL
MISC TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
$2790.00
LONG, BOBBY
Booking #:
433976
Release Date:
06-07-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 9:21 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

