Jail logs: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 3
- Attempted Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 2
- Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2
- Unlicensed Carrying a Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespass of Habitat, Shelter, Superfund, or Infrastructure: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- No Driver License: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Theft, Class C: 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Misc Probation Violation: 1
- Theft of Property < $2,500: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Failure to Appear: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
SALAZAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434222
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 4:13 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990211 PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$20,500.00
RAMIREZ, ELYSSA
Booking #:
434221
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 4:01 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
TORRES, THOMAS
Booking #:
434220
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
SAN JUAN, ANTONIO
Booking #:
434219
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 7:13 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$2,764.00
LUNA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434218
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$15,944.00
ZASTROW, JANELLE
Booking #:
434217
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
MISC VIOLATION PROBATION
No Bond
REYES, ERNESTO
Booking #:
434216
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
DIAZ, ALICIA
Booking #:
434215
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
434214
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
BOHANNON, LATISHA
Booking #:
434213
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 11:52 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
Rivers, Traci
Booking #:
434212
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 7:57 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597