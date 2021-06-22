Jail logs: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Attempted Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 2

Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2

Unlicensed Carrying a Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespass of Habitat, Shelter, Superfund, or Infrastructure: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

No Driver License: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Theft, Class C: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Misc Probation Violation: 1

Theft of Property < $2,500: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Failure to Appear: 1

SALAZAR, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434222

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 4:13 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990211 PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$20,500.00

RAMIREZ, ELYSSA

Booking #:

434221

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 4:01 am

Charges:

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

434220

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 10:18 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

SAN JUAN, ANTONIO

Booking #:

434219

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 7:13 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$2,764.00

LUNA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434218

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 5:09 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$15,944.00

ZASTROW, JANELLE

Booking #:

434217

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 4:24 pm

Charges:

MISC VIOLATION PROBATION

No Bond

REYES, ERNESTO

Booking #:

434216

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 3:58 pm

Charges:

54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

DIAZ, ALICIA

Booking #:

434215

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 3:04 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA

Booking #:

434214

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

BOHANNON, LATISHA

Booking #:

434213

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 11:52 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

MISC FTA X 1

$502.00

Rivers, Traci

Booking #:

434212

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 7:57 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond