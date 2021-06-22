Jail logs: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Jail Logs
Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Attempted Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 2
  • Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 2
  • Unlicensed Carrying a Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespass of Habitat, Shelter, Superfund, or Infrastructure: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • No Driver License: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Theft, Class C: 1
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
  • Misc Probation Violation: 1
  • Theft of Property < $2,500: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Failure to Appear: 1

SALAZAR, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434222

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 4:13 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990211 PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$20,500.00

RAMIREZ, ELYSSA

Booking #:

434221

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 4:01 am

Charges:

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

434220

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 10:18 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

SAN JUAN, ANTONIO

Booking #:

434219

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 7:13 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$2,764.00

LUNA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434218

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 5:09 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$15,944.00

ZASTROW, JANELLE

Booking #:

434217

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 4:24 pm

Charges:

MISC VIOLATION PROBATION

No Bond

REYES, ERNESTO

Booking #:

434216

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 3:58 pm

Charges:

54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

DIAZ, ALICIA

Booking #:

434215

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 3:04 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA

Booking #:

434214

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

BOHANNON, LATISHA

Booking #:

434213

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 11:52 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1

$502.00

Rivers, Traci

Booking #:

434212

Booking Date:

06-21-2021 – 7:57 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

