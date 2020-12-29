Jail Logs: Tuesday, December 29

Jail Logs

Several Assaults/Family Violence causing Bodily Injury charges levied along with multiple possession charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault-Family Violence – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4
  • Burglary of Building/Habitation – 2
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Driving While License Invalid – 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 1
  • Driving Without Headlights – 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 7
  • Harassment of Public Servant – 1
  • Misc – 10
  • No/Defective Lights on Bicycle – 1
  • No Driver’s License – 2
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 2
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 7
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Riding Bicycle on Wrong Side of Highway – 1
  • Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 1
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 4
 
ADAMS, JODI
Booking #:
431487
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 4:40 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VPTA
$1870.00
VELASQUEZ, ALEXSANDRA
Booking #:
431486
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 4:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT HEADLIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$2884.00
MENDOZA, SARAY
Booking #:
431485
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 2:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X3
$4958.00
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
431484
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 7
$5244.00
BARRAZA, DAMIAN
Booking #:
431483
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 1:29 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
431482
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 1:08 am
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT X2
MISC CPFX10
$2048.00
TREVINO, ROBERT
Booking #:
431481
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
VASQUEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
431480
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 12:02 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
431479
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Rios, Dallas
Booking #:
431477
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
YANT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431476
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
CORLEY, JAIMIE
Booking #:
431475
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GRICE, KUVICEVA
Booking #:
431474
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
SALAZAR, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431473
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 11:53 am
Charges:
22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
VIZCAINO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
431472
Release Date:
12-28-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WELLS, ISAAC
Booking #:
431471
Release Date:
12-28-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 11:01 am
Charges:
70990140 GOB*HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Jail Logs: Tuesday, December 29
