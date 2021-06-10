Jail Logs: Thursday, June 10

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 3
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 1
- Contempt of Court – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 1
- DWI – 1
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention – 1
- Failure to Appear – 3
- Misc – 11
- No Driver’s License – 1
- Possession – 11
- Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14 – 1
- Speeding – 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intention to Impair – 1
- Theft – 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC CPF X1
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
24110003 GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48040003 GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 49 MPH ZONE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 2
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597