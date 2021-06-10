Jail Logs: Thursday, June 10

Jail Logs

Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14; Aggravated Assaults with Deadly Weapon top charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 3
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 1
  • Contempt of Court – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • DWI – 1
  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – 1
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 3
  • Misc – 11
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • Possession – 11
  • Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14 – 1
  • Speeding – 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intention to Impair – 1
  • Theft – 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – 1

Burgins, Natalie
Booking #:
434018
Release Date:
06-10-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 3:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
AROCHA, ADELINA
Booking #:
434017
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO
Booking #:
434016
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 1:52 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
$662.00
WILSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434015
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 12:59 am
Charges:
73990714 MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
GARCIA, LITTLESNOW
Booking #:
434014
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
13150005 GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
COLLARD, SCOTT
Booking #:
434013
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
COLLINS, QUINTON
Booking #:
434012
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$3300.00
ROBISON, JESICA
Booking #:
434011
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
24110003 GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434010
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
STEWART, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434009
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
DAVIS, TOBY
Booking #:
434008
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
CRUZ, SHANDA
Booking #:
434007
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
PENA, JUANA
Booking #:
434006
Release Date:
06-09-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CLANTON, MARLIN
Booking #:
434005
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
ARREDONDO, TENNY
Booking #:
434004
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48040003 GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 49 MPH ZONE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 2
$54520.00
LEECH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434003
Booking Date:
06-09-2021 – 10:16 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$10000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

