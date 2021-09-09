Jail logs: September 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Smuggling of Persons: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
- Disorderly Conduct: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2
- Possession: 9
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
- Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension w/o Financial Restitution: 1
- Fail to Stop and Leave Info – Moving Vehicle: 1
- Failure to Yield Right of Way: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Failure to Vaccinate: 1
- Misc CPF: 6
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
CROUCH, KIAIR
Booking #:
435460
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 4:24 am
Charges:
57070010 MTRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SUAREZ, KASONDRA
Booking #:
435459
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
35990023 RPRPOSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
GONZALES, ANNA
Booking #:
435458
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 1:59 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CORNEJO, LOUIS
Booking #:
435457
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 1:42 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435456
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 1:01 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
435455
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 12:19 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 6
$662.00
GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
435454
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 12:05 am
Charges:
50130001 J/NISIUNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
LITTLEJOHN, BILLY
Booking #:
435453
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
435452
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
EVANS, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435451
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ANDROS, CARLOS
Booking #:
435450
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SLOUGH, JESSICA
Booking #:
435448
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA x 1
$954.00
ANDERSON, STEPHEN
Booking #:
435449
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTRASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
TORRES, JAQUELINE
Booking #:
435447
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
58990006 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2500.00
Torres, Jakob
Booking #:
435446
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
22990004 MTR BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
HARRELL, AARON
Booking #:
435445
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC DRIVING WHILING LICENSE INVALID2
MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEHICLE
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
$3901.20
VALDEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
435444
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
25890001 GJIFORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
NANDIN, AZALIA
Booking #:
435443
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
BERGARA, RUBEN
Booking #:
435442
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 11
MISC FTA X 1
$1002.00
HERRERA, MARCELLA
Booking #:
435441
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 GOB FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
WILSON, FARRAH
Booking #:
435440
Release Date:
09-08-2021 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
NAVARRO, MARIO
Booking #:
435439
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 10:57 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
$462.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597