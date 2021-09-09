Jail logs: September 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

Smuggling of Persons: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Harassment of a Public Servant: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2

Possession: 9

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1

Driving while License Invalid: 1

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension w/o Financial Restitution: 1

Fail to Stop and Leave Info – Moving Vehicle: 1

Failure to Yield Right of Way: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Failure to Vaccinate: 1

Misc CPF: 6

Misc FTA: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

CROUCH, KIAIR

Booking #:

435460

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 4:24 am

Charges:

57070010 MTRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

SUAREZ, KASONDRA

Booking #:

435459

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 2:38 am

Charges:

35990023 RPRPOSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

GONZALES, ANNA

Booking #:

435458

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 1:59 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

CORNEJO, LOUIS

Booking #:

435457

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 1:42 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

SOTO, MATTHEW

Booking #:

435456

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 1:01 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

YNOSTROSA, MARISSA

Booking #:

435455

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 12:19 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x 6

$662.00

GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN

Booking #:

435454

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 12:05 am

Charges:

50130001 J/NISIUNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

LITTLEJOHN, BILLY

Booking #:

435453

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 10:42 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ROGERS, AUSTIN

Booking #:

435452

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 10:16 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

EVANS, MATTHEW

Booking #:

435451

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 9:14 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

ANDROS, CARLOS

Booking #:

435450

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 9:11 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SLOUGH, JESSICA

Booking #:

435448

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA x 1

$954.00

ANDERSON, STEPHEN

Booking #:

435449

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 7:49 pm

Charges:

13990075 MTRASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

TORRES, JAQUELINE

Booking #:

435447

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 6:25 pm

Charges:

58990006 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$2500.00

Torres, Jakob

Booking #:

435446

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

22990004 MTR BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

HARRELL, AARON

Booking #:

435445

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 3:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X5

MISC DRIVING WHILING LICENSE INVALID2

MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEHICLE

MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

$3901.20

VALDEZ, ANGEL

Booking #:

435444

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 2:55 pm

Charges:

25890001 GJIFORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

NANDIN, AZALIA

Booking #:

435443

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 2:31 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$500.00

BERGARA, RUBEN

Booking #:

435442

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 12:55 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 11

MISC FTA X 1

$1002.00

HERRERA, MARCELLA

Booking #:

435441

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 12:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990009 GOB FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

WILSON, FARRAH

Booking #:

435440

Release Date:

09-08-2021 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 12:04 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

NAVARRO, MARIO

Booking #:

435439

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 10:57 am

Charges:

13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

$462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597