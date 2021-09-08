Jail logs: September 8, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Abandon Endanger Child with Intent to Return: 1

Evading Arrest w/Previous Conviction: 1

Possession: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespass: 1

WEHMEYER, JARIN

Booking #:

435438

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 3:45 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

HANEY, JAMEY

Booking #:

435437

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 3:39 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LARRALDE, JERAMY

Booking #:

435436

Booking Date:

09-08-2021 – 1:05 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

SANMIGUEL, ROBERT

Booking #:

435435

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 11:11 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

BELL, BRENNAN

Booking #:

435434

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

COMPTON, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

435433

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 7:56 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

CAHILL, JOHN

Booking #:

435432

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

37040009 COMMPOSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

REISCH, ROSE

Booking #:

435431

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 2:29 pm

Charges:

38060012 GJIABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES

Booking #:

435430

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 12:35 pm

Charges:

13150005 GJIAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

36990007 GJISEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

48010019 GJIEVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

ROGERS, MARQUE

Booking #:

435429

Release Date:

09-07-2021 – 11:28 am

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 10:26 am

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

