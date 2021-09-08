Jail logs: September 8, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Abandon Endanger Child with Intent to Return: 1
- Evading Arrest w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Possession: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 1
WEHMEYER, JARIN
Booking #:
435438
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HANEY, JAMEY
Booking #:
435437
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 3:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LARRALDE, JERAMY
Booking #:
435436
Booking Date:
09-08-2021 – 1:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SANMIGUEL, ROBERT
Booking #:
435435
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
BELL, BRENNAN
Booking #:
435434
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
435433
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CAHILL, JOHN
Booking #:
435432
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
37040009 COMMPOSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
REISCH, ROSE
Booking #:
435431
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
38060012 GJIABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
435430
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
13150005 GJIAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
36990007 GJISEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
48010019 GJIEVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
ROGERS, MARQUE
Booking #:
435429
Release Date:
09-07-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
09-07-2021 – 10:26 am
Charges:
35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
