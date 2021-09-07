Jail logs: September 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Theft of Property: 1

Possession: 6

Failure to Give information and Render Aid: 1

Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

No/Wrong Trailer License Plate: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc FTA: 2

FTA Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1;

GOMEZ, FABIAN

Booking #:

435428

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 3:31 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WHITE, UNICE

Booking #:

435427

Booking Date:

09-07-2021 – 12:47 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

DILBECK, BRANDON

Booking #:

435426

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

MORENO, CRUZ

Booking #:

435425

Release Date:

09-07-2021 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1

$1270.00

CARRILLO, PETE

Booking #:

435424

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 9:45 pm

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

$500.00

VALADEZ, JULIAN

Booking #:

435423

Release Date:

09-07-2021 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 9:00 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ROJAS, MARICRUZ

Booking #:

435422

Release Date:

09-07-2021 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 7:11 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

CUELLAR, AMBER

Booking #:

435421

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 6:16 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

MORALES, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435420

Release Date:

09-06-2021 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 5:34 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

WILLIAMS, BRYSON

Booking #:

435419

Release Date:

09-06-2021 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 3:32 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO

Booking #:

435418

Release Date:

09-06-2021 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 1:16 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC VPTA x 2

$1402.00

DOYAL, NORMAN

Booking #:

435417

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 11:40 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

$1000.00

CUARENTA, YOLANDA

Booking #:

435416

Release Date:

09-06-2021 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-06-2021 – 9:14 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$10000.00

