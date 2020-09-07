60 arrests made; Indecency with a child by sexual contact, racing on highway, serving alcohol past hours among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Abandon/Endanger Child – Criminal Negligence — 1

Assault – Family Violence — 7

Bad Check — 1

Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse — 1

Consume/Permit A/B on Licensed Premises, prohibited hours — 1

Criminal Mischief — 1

Criminal Trespass — 5

Disorderly Conduct/Abusive Language — 3

Display Fictitious License Plate — 1

Driving with License Invalid — 4

DWI — 13

Evading Arrest — 3

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info — 3

Failure to Appear — 4

Fugitive From Justice — 1

Indecency with Child – Sexual Contact — 1

Misc — 7

No Driver’s License — 2

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 2

No Signal of Intent — 1

Over Gross Weight — 1

Possession — 17

Public Intoxication — 4

Racing on Highway — 2

Refusal to Allow Inspection/Investigation — 1

Resisting Arrest — 2

Speeding — 1

Stop Sign — 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon — 1

Violation Promise to Appear — 4

Violation Protective Order — 1

Walking with Traffic — 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

