Jail Logs: September 5-7, 2020

Jail Logs

60 arrests made; Indecency with a child by sexual contact, racing on highway, serving alcohol past hours among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Abandon/Endanger Child – Criminal Negligence — 1
  • Assault – Family Violence — 7
  • Bad Check — 1
  • Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse — 1
  • Consume/Permit A/B on Licensed Premises, prohibited hours — 1
  • Criminal Mischief — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 5
  • Disorderly Conduct/Abusive Language — 3
  • Display Fictitious License Plate — 1
  • Driving with License Invalid — 4
  • DWI — 13
  • Evading Arrest — 3
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info — 3
  • Failure to Appear — 4
  • Fugitive From Justice — 1
  • Indecency with Child – Sexual Contact — 1
  • Misc — 7
  • No Driver’s License — 2
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 2
  • No Signal of Intent — 1
  • Over Gross Weight — 1
  • Possession — 17
  • Public Intoxication — 4
  • Racing on Highway — 2
  • Refusal to Allow Inspection/Investigation — 1
  • Resisting Arrest — 2
  • Speeding — 1
  • Stop Sign — 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon — 1
  • Violation Promise to Appear — 4
  • Violation Protective Order — 1
  • Walking with Traffic — 1
 
 
RANGEL, JAMIE
Booking #:
429575
Booking Date:
09-07-2020 – 5:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, KONRAD
Booking #:
429574
Booking Date:
09-07-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HOWELL, ANNIE
Booking #:
429573
Booking Date:
09-07-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
ORTIZ, ELISA
Booking #:
429572
Release Date:
09-07-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
09-07-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
DELORIA, TED
Booking #:
429571
Release Date:
09-07-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABBUSIVE LANGUAGE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X1
$1644.00
TONN, PATTY
Booking #:
429570
Release Date:
09-07-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 DISORDELY CONDUCT-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$1024.00
APARTON, ANTHONY
Booking #:
429569
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
LAWSON, RODDY
Booking #:
429568
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HENDERSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
429567
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MCCARTY, SALLY
Booking #:
429566
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
SMITH, TUCKER
Booking #:
429565
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELAROSA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429564
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN
MISC CPF X 1
$1874.00
BOHANNON, FRANK
Booking #:
429563
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 3
$4354.00
DOMINGUEZ, REYNALDO
Booking #:
429562
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GROOMS, JOE
Booking #:
429561
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
FLORES, JACOB
Booking #:
429560
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
REYES, JEANNETTE
Booking #:
429559
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
38060009 *MTR*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
FIEGLEIN, WAYNE
Booking #:
429558
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 5:22 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1062.00
ALCANTAR, BONIFACIO
Booking #:
429557
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 4:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
RUBIO, LARRY
Booking #:
429556
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 4:08 am
Charges:
41020036 REFUSES TO ALLOW INSPECTION/INVESTIGATION
41040037 CONSUME/PERMIT A/B ON LIC PREMISES PROH HOURS
$1000.00
GARRETT, JAMES
Booking #:
429554
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MORENO, HECTOR
Booking #:
429553
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FERGUSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
429552
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 3:20 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
NNAMDI, PATRICK
Booking #:
429550
Release Date:
09-06-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RUST, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
429551
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FINKLE, CLINTON
Booking #:
429549
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 1:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ALVARADO, JESSYKA
Booking #:
429548
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
AGUERO, ALFREDO
Booking #:
429547
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
HUBBARTT, DERRICK
Booking #:
429546
Booking Date:
09-06-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DENNIS, EIBAND
Booking #:
429545
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
FETZNER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429544
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50)
MISC FTA X 1
OGW10K OVER GROSS WEIGHT (5,001 LBS – 10,000 LBS)
$1231.08
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
429543
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$464.00
MANRIQUEZ-DURAN, JOSUE
Booking #:
429542
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429541
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
$500.00
MORALES, BRENDA
Booking #:
429540
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
EDWARDS, DARION
Booking #:
429539
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
MORRIS-LOLAR, XAVIER
Booking #:
429538
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$462.00
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
429537
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
GARCIA, ISMEAL
Booking #:
429536
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 10:56 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
$512.00
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
429535
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 8:07 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
WILHELM, TRISTAN
Booking #:
429534
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 4:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYES, ANNA
Booking #:
429533
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 3:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GARCIA, ROBERT
Booking #:
429532
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
SWAIN, BRAEDEN
Booking #:
429531
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 1:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ, ERIN
Booking #:
429530
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
ACOSTA, EDDIE
Booking #:
429529
Release Date:
09-05-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
GREER, DILLON
Booking #:
429528
Booking Date:
09-05-2020 – 12:19 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-15-25 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
$2471.00
GARCIA, ISMAEL
Booking #:
429527
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
DIAZ, MONICA
Booking #:
429526
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429525
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (OFFENSIVE GESTURE)
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$636.00
LEWELLEN, DEVIN
Booking #:
429524
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MORALES, VICTORIA
Booking #:
429523
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MALLOY, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
429522
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALANIS, PABLO
Booking #:
429521
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ARROYO, SILVIA
Booking #:
429520
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
RIVERA, JOANNA
Booking #:
429519
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
JONES, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429518
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$20000.00
BLACK, BRAD
Booking #:
429517
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO
Booking #:
429516
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 1:41 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC FTA X 2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1766.00
GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
429515
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 10:43 am
Charges:
26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

