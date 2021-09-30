Jail logs: September 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 10

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Tamper with Government Record Defraud/Harm: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

MIP Tobacco: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Fail to Drive in a Single Line: 1

Speeding: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

No Signal of Intent: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Misc FTA: 3

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

KEMP, LAETITIA

Booking #:

435814

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 2:43 am

Charges:

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

53990010 VOPINTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

No Bond

PEREZ, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

435813

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 2:38 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

55999999 POSS.DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC FTA X 3

$5544.00

CARILLO, MOSES

Booking #:

435812

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 1:47 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

CONTRERAS, JOANN

Booking #:

435811

Release Date:

09-30-2021 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 12:18 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

JUAREZ, ISAIAH

Booking #:

435810

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 12:10 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MIP-TOBACCO

54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING- IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2

$4886.00

COSTILLA, SHAWN

Booking #:

435809

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 11:22 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

435808

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 11:18 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CARRASCO, NEVAEH

Booking #:

435807

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 10:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$1574.00

BROWN, RONALD

Booking #:

435806

Release Date:

09-30-2021 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

$420.00

WOOTEN, LONNIE

Booking #:

435805

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

MARTINEZ, CANDICE

Booking #:

435804

Release Date:

09-30-2021 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 9:15 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA

$1164.00

MEEK, GOLDEN

Booking #:

435803

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 8:54 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

HUFFMAN, LATISHA

Booking #:

435802

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 6:24 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

GIST, LOLIS

Booking #:

435801

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

48010006 RPR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54990044 RPR RECKLESS DRIVING

No Bond

SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435800

Release Date:

09-29-2021 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 5:19 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ARELLANES, SARAH

Booking #:

435799

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 11:20 am

Charges:

73990620 COMMTAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

