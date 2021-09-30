Jail logs: September 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession: 10
- Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Theft Class C: 1
- Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear Felony: 1
- Tamper with Government Record Defraud/Harm: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- MIP Tobacco: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Fail to Drive in a Single Line: 1
- Speeding: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- No Signal of Intent: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Misc FTA: 3
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
435814
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
53990010 VOPINTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
PEREZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
435813
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSS.DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 3
$5544.00
CARILLO, MOSES
Booking #:
435812
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CONTRERAS, JOANN
Booking #:
435811
Release Date:
09-30-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JUAREZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
435810
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 12:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MIP-TOBACCO
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING- IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$4886.00
COSTILLA, SHAWN
Booking #:
435809
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
435808
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CARRASCO, NEVAEH
Booking #:
435807
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1574.00
BROWN, RONALD
Booking #:
435806
Release Date:
09-30-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
$420.00
WOOTEN, LONNIE
Booking #:
435805
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CANDICE
Booking #:
435804
Release Date:
09-30-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
$1164.00
MEEK, GOLDEN
Booking #:
435803
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
HUFFMAN, LATISHA
Booking #:
435802
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
GIST, LOLIS
Booking #:
435801
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
48010006 RPR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54990044 RPR RECKLESS DRIVING
No Bond
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435800
Release Date:
09-29-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ARELLANES, SARAH
Booking #:
435799
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 11:20 am
Charges:
73990620 COMMTAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597