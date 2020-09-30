Jail Logs: September 30, 2020

Jail Logs

Assault on Family Members, Possession, Failure to Appear among charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 2
Criminal Trespass – 2
Driving While License Invalid – 3
Failure to Appear – 5
Failure to Identify giving False/Fictitious Info – 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1
Misc – 3
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 2
No Signal of Intent – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Possession – 12
Public Intoxication – 1
Theft – 1
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2

 
MORTON, CHARLES
Booking #:
429981
Release Date:
09-30-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 3:48 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
WESTERMAN, TYLER
Booking #:
429980
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
Boyd, Scott
Booking #:
429979
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$3620.00
View Profile >>>
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
429978
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 3
$2630.00
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
429977
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$462.00
View Profile >>>
COLLINS, BEVERLY
Booking #:
429976
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
TORRES, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429975
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
99999999 *GOB* ASSULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE BONDED ON 09/01/2020
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GRIMMETT, CRAIG
Booking #:
429974
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
FIELDS, HASTON
Booking #:
429973
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BOHMAN, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
429970
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PADILLA, JAZLYNE
Booking #:
429971
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LEWIS, DEXTER
Booking #:
429972
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ARREDONDO, JESSICA
Booking #:
429969
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RUSSELL, LOWELL
Booking #:
429968
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 1:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LINDSEY, SHANNON
Booking #:
429967
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 11:39 am
Charges:
48990015 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
429966
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 11:05 am
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$4004.00
View Profile >>>
HOBBS, DALTON
Booking #:
429965
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 10:53 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, ARTURO
Booking #:
429964
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 10:15 am
Charges:
35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Fall family tradition opens for the 2020 season
WALL, Texas — A fall family tradition opens on Wednesday in Wall, Texas. Years ago, Lindsey Schaertl and her…

• Street Crimes Division bust yields nearly 2.5lbs Meth, over 22.5K in cash
Courtesy of : San Angelo Police Department San Angelo, Texas- On Monday, September 28, 2020, investigators with the…

• Content creation studio ‘Memory Vault’ opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Memory Vault is an Instagrammers’ paradise. From boomerangs to rotating backdrops but this b…

• Banned books week brings attention to the dangers of censorship
SAN ANGELO, Texas – September 27 through October 3, 2020 is banned books week across the United States. Books have been…

• 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• ASU Department of Computer Science receives nearly $300,000 grant from NSA for cybersecurity program
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University has been awarded nearly $300,000 in grant money from the National Security A…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo