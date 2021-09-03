Jail logs: September 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault of a Pregnant Person: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Harassment: 1

Evading Arrest w/Previous Conviction: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

Possession: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1

Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear Felony: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc CPF: 1

BAZAN, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

435354

Booking Date:

09-03-2021 – 1:45 am

Charges:

54040009 VOP DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

MENDOZA, PETE

Booking #:

435353

Booking Date:

09-03-2021 – 1:11 am

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

HERRERA, LUIS

Booking #:

435352

Booking Date:

09-03-2021 – 12:51 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1236.00

CRAIG, BRITTANY

Booking #:

435351

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 10:42 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

ALLBRIGHT, SETH

Booking #:

435350

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 9:36 pm

Charges:

12990002 GOB* AGG ROBBERY

35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010019 GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

50150004 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

52120009 GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

DIAZ, ALEXIS

Booking #:

435349

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 8:52 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

WALKER, WHITNEY

Booking #:

435348

Release Date:

09-02-2021 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 4:43 pm

Charges:

29990042 VOP CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010017 VOP EVADING ARREST DETENTION

53990004 VOP HARASSMENT

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435347

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 10:00 am

Charges:

13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

LUJAN, DESIRAE

Booking #:

435346

Release Date:

09-02-2021 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 9:01 am

Charges:

54990031 RPRRACING ON HIGHWAY

No Bond

