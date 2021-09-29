Jail logs: September 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Fleeing a Police Officer: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Theft of Material – Aluminum/Bronze/Copper/Brass: 1
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Possession: 8
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc FTA: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
THORNTON, TIANA
Booking #:
435798
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 5:26 am
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
LAZARO, MOISES
Booking #:
435797
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 5:03 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
JURGENS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
435796
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 2:34 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
HARO, JUAN
Booking #:
435795
Booking Date:
09-29-2021 – 1:01 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX2
$1004.00
BROWN, LINDA
Booking #:
435794
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
$4000.00
Himel, James
Booking #:
435793
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
EARLY, COLIN
Booking #:
435792
Release Date:
09-28-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 COMM THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
BALBOA, RON
Booking #:
435791
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
23990197 THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K
No Bond
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
435790
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PALMOUR, CODY
Booking #:
435789
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 1:57 pm
Charges:
22990001 COMM BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
THOMPSON, DAMON
Booking #:
435788
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 12:07 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 GOB POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 GOB FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
BALL, MISTY
Booking #:
435787
Release Date:
09-28-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BROWN, JAMES
Booking #:
435786
Release Date:
09-28-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597