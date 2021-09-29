Jail logs: September 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Fleeing a Police Officer: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Theft of Material – Aluminum/Bronze/Copper/Brass: 1

Burglary of a Building: 1

Possession: 8

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc FTA: 1

THORNTON, TIANA

Booking #:

435798

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 5:26 am

Charges:

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

No Bond

LAZARO, MOISES

Booking #:

435797

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 5:03 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

JURGENS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

435796

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 2:34 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

HARO, JUAN

Booking #:

435795

Booking Date:

09-29-2021 – 1:01 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX2

$1004.00

BROWN, LINDA

Booking #:

435794

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 11:31 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST

$4000.00

Himel, James

Booking #:

435793

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

No Bond

EARLY, COLIN

Booking #:

435792

Release Date:

09-28-2021 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

23990191 COMM THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

BALBOA, RON

Booking #:

435791

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 2:52 pm

Charges:

23990197 THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K

No Bond

WATSON, KAYLA

Booking #:

435790

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 2:45 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

PALMOUR, CODY

Booking #:

435789

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 1:57 pm

Charges:

22990001 COMM BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

THOMPSON, DAMON

Booking #:

435788

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 12:07 pm

Charges:

13990031 GOB ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 GOB POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 GOB FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

No Bond

BALL, MISTY

Booking #:

435787

Release Date:

09-28-2021 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 12:03 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BROWN, JAMES

Booking #:

435786

Release Date:

09-28-2021 – 11:28 am

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 10:42 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

