Indecency with Child, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Burglary among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon – 1
Burglary of Habitation (Felony 2) –1
Criminal Trespass – 1
Evading Arrest/Detention – 1
Failure to Appear – 1
Harassment – 1
Indecency with Child – Exposes – 1
Indecency with Child – Sexual Contact – 1
Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2
Misc – 5
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Possession – 9
Stop Sign – 1
Theft – 2
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
WALKER, WHITNEY
Booking #:
429963
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 4:58 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
53990004 HARASSMENT
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, RAFAEL
Booking #:
429962
Booking Date:
09-29-2020 – 2:29 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
SCOTT, JESSE
Booking #:
429961
Release Date:
09-29-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
LOVELL, BONNIE
Booking #:
429960
Release Date:
09-28-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
$662.00
ORDIWAY, CONAN
Booking #:
429959
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 STOP SIGN
$540.00
CRUZ-LOPEZ, ANA
Booking #:
429958
Release Date:
09-28-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LANEY, DAVID
Booking #:
429957
Release Date:
09-28-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
YBARRA, STEPHEN
Booking #:
429955
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
NALLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429956
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
13990043 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X1
$2284.00
TAYLOR, CHANCE
Booking #:
429954
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
24110003 UNAUTH. USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
No Bond
LINDSEY, SHANNON
Booking #:
429953
Release Date:
09-28-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
429952
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
No Bond
Vizcaino, Paulina
Booking #:
429951
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
No Bond
CARRILLO, ANGIE
Booking #:
429950
Release Date:
09-28-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
23990067 *COMM* THEFT
No Bond
FEILDS, KELLY
Booking #:
429949
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
KNIGHT, SCOTT
Booking #:
429948
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
11990017 *COMM* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
36010005 *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
CHAPPA, AGAPITO
Booking #:
429947
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SAVALA, CLAY
Booking #:
429946
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 11:14 am
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

