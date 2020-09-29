Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon – 1

Burglary of Habitation (Felony 2) –1

Criminal Trespass – 1

Evading Arrest/Detention – 1

Failure to Appear – 1

Harassment – 1

Indecency with Child – Exposes – 1

Indecency with Child – Sexual Contact – 1

Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2

Misc – 5

No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 9

Stop Sign – 1

Theft – 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• SAPD seek public’s help in fatal hit and run

SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) — San Angelo Police are searching for a hit and run driver who killed an 87-year-old man who w…

• Former Congressman Charlie Stenholm Endorses Jon Mark Hogg for Congress

Courtesy of : Congressman Charlie Stenholm San Angelo, Texas- Charlie Stenholm U.S. Congressman (D) Texas (1978-2004)…

• Starting October 1, any child in San Angelo can receive free meals through the fall semester

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting this week, any San Angelo child aged 18 or under will be able to have a free breakfast…

• TGC Health Department confirms 12 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional d…

• SAMFA offering virtual art workshops through fall and winter

SAN ANGELO, Texas – If coronavirus has you worried but you’re still interested in taking art classes this fall and…

• Virginia man arrested for trafficking in Sterling County, Texas for transporting people to allegedly work on tobacco farms

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – A Deputy with the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Jason Weddle on a…