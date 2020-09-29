Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon – 1
Burglary of Habitation (Felony 2) –1
Criminal Trespass – 1
Evading Arrest/Detention – 1
Failure to Appear – 1
Harassment – 1
Indecency with Child – Exposes – 1
Indecency with Child – Sexual Contact – 1
Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2
Misc – 5
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Possession – 9
Stop Sign – 1
Theft – 2
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1
53990004 HARASSMENT
MISC CPF X 1
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X1
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
24110003 UNAUTH. USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
36010005 *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
