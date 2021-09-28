Jail logs: September 28, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Burglary of a Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Fleeing a Police Officer: 1
- Possession: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc FTA: 1
GARZA, RAMON
Booking #:
435785
Booking Date:
09-28-2021 – 5:30 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MOSES
Booking #:
435784
Release Date:
09-28-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1626.00
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
435783
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
ZURITA, MACARIO
Booking #:
435782
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTRAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SAAVEDRA, JAVIER
Booking #:
435781
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-GUEVARA, EVER
Booking #:
435780
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, BEATRICE
Booking #:
435778
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
TITUS, RODNEY
Booking #:
435779
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
$1004.00
GARZA, LEVI
Booking #:
435777
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 1:57 pm
Charges:
35990023 COMM POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC COMM X 9
No Bond
JOHNSON, COLTEN
Booking #:
435776
Release Date:
09-27-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
54040010 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
WACHTER, TAMARA
Booking #:
435775
Booking Date:
09-27-2021 – 9:08 am
Charges:
48010017 VOP EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
