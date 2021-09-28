Jail logs: September 28, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Burglary of a Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Fleeing a Police Officer: 1

Possession: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespass: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc FTA: 1

GARZA, RAMON

Booking #:

435785

Booking Date:

09-28-2021 – 5:30 am

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

MARTINEZ, MOSES

Booking #:

435784

Release Date:

09-28-2021 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 10:23 pm

Charges:

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1626.00

DUARTE, TONNY

Booking #:

435783

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 9:57 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

ZURITA, MACARIO

Booking #:

435782

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 6:45 pm

Charges:

13150005 MTRAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SAAVEDRA, JAVIER

Booking #:

435781

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 6:34 pm

Charges:

54040011 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

HERNANDEZ-GUEVARA, EVER

Booking #:

435780

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 2:55 pm

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

No Bond

SANCHEZ, BEATRICE

Booking #:

435778

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 2:45 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

TITUS, RODNEY

Booking #:

435779

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X2

$1004.00

GARZA, LEVI

Booking #:

435777

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 1:57 pm

Charges:

35990023 COMM POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC COMM X 9

No Bond

JOHNSON, COLTEN

Booking #:

435776

Release Date:

09-27-2021 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 12:08 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

WACHTER, TAMARA

Booking #:

435775

Booking Date:

09-27-2021 – 9:08 am

Charges:

48010017 VOP EVADING ARREST DETENTION

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

