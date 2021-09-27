Jail logs: September 27, 2021; money laundering among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Garret Granato mug shot
Garret Granato, booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Money Laundering, September 25, 2021.
Gibran Ramirez, booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Money Laundering, September 25, 2021.

Garret Daniel Granato and Gibran Jesus Ramirez were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for warrants issued in Sterling County. Both are charged with Money Laundering, greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

As of this writing, the men are being detained at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Injury Child, Elderly, or Disable with Intent Bodily Injury: 1
  • Abandon Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
  • Money Laundering: 2
  • Burglary of a Habitation: 1
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2
  • Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
  • Fleeing a Police Officer: 1
  • Interfere with Public Duties: 1
  • Theft of Property: 1
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 2
  • Possession: 29
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Alcohol DUI: 1
  • Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
  • Driving while Intoxicated: 11
  • Driving while Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA: 1
  • DUI: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 5
  • Stop Sign: 1
  • Misc VPTA: 4
  • Misc FTA: 5
  • Misc CPF: 5
  • Misc Parole Violation: 3
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 2
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Driving with License Invalid/Suspended: 3
  • Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Seatbelt 15 Years and Older Passenger: 1

DELAROSA, JESUS
Booking #:
435774
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
RAMOS, MARIO
Booking #:
435773
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
35990015 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$30000.00
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
435772
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GREEN, TINA
Booking #:
435771
Release Date:
09-26-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
$500.00
COOMBS, SHAWNEE
Booking #:
435770
Release Date:
09-27-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
435769
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 4:59 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REAGAN, ANDREW
Booking #:
435768
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 4:27 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
 
NAUTU, COLUMBUS
Booking #:
435767
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
LARGE, JACOB
Booking #:
435766
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YRS AND OLDER PASSENGER
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 1
$3751.86
GALLEGOS, DEREK
Booking #:
435765
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
MEYER, COLE
Booking #:
435764
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
41999999 DUI
$362.00
ZARUBA, DILLON
Booking #:
435763
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 1:21 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1500.00
MORISH, DYLAN
Booking #:
435762
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 12:54 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
ALCARAZ, SALVADOR
Booking #:
435761
Booking Date:
09-26-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040009 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
GONZALES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435760
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2500.00
COLWELL, AUSTIN
Booking #:
435759
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1000.00
LANKFORD, KATHRYN
Booking #:
435758
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1420.00
LOPEZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
435757
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
435756
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 10
No Bond
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
435755
Release Date:
09-25-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
WALLACE, TYLER
Booking #:
435754
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
No Bond
RAMIREZ, GIBRAN
Booking #:
435753
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
GRANATO, GARRET
Booking #:
435752
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
WILSON, SKYLER
Booking #:
435751
Release Date:
09-25-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MISC FTA X1
$2004.00
RENFRO, MANDY
Booking #:
435750
Release Date:
09-25-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSSESION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
Govea, Jose
Booking #:
435749
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
GUERRA, EULALIO
Booking #:
435748
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
SARABIA, OTTO
Booking #:
435747
Release Date:
09-25-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA-OROZCO, ANDRES
Booking #:
435746
Release Date:
09-25-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 12:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MOJICA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
435745
Release Date:
09-25-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 8:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FERNANDEZ, MARIA
Booking #:
435744
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 4:49 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
CARRILLO, KELSEY
Booking #:
435743
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 4:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
435742
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 4:37 am
Charges:
54999999 ALCOHOL – DUI
$524.00
RODRIGUEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
435741
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUAJARDO, MARISOL
Booking #:
435740
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 2:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
435739
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 2:29 am
Charges:
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X1
$1810.00
 
STILLWELL, ALEXIS
Booking #:
435738
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 2:12 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FRYOU, AUSTIN
Booking #:
435737
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 2:06 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$3822.00
LIBELL, TONI
Booking #:
435736
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 1:40 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
REYES, PRIMITIVO
Booking #:
435735
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 1:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
THORNTON, TIANA
Booking #:
435734
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 12:52 am
Charges:
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
GARCIA, VICTOR
Booking #:
435733
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 12:48 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
435732
Booking Date:
09-25-2021 – 12:16 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SMITH, TOBY
Booking #:
435731
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONISIBILITY- SUB
MISC VPTA X 2
$2512.00
SAMANIEGO, RAUL
Booking #:
435730
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1664.00
BROWN, KEDRICK
Booking #:
435729
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, MARY
Booking #:
435728
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435727
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$726.00
RENDON, HENRY
Booking #:
435726
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT LESS THAN 100FT
$2210.00
GARZA, ROBERT
Booking #:
435725
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BISHOP, JASON
Booking #:
435723
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION
$35000.00
GUFFEY, CAMERON
Booking #:
435724
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
CHAPPELL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435722
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$1500.00
BISHOP, CODY
Booking #:
435721
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
48010020 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
Bradley, Kimber
Booking #:
435717
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION – TOBACCO
$761.00
CERVANTES, SAUL
Booking #:
435720
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 11:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, ERNEST
Booking #:
435719
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 11:21 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ZUNIGA, PAUL
Booking #:
435718
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 9:50 am
Charges:
13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

