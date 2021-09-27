Jail logs: September 27, 2021; money laundering among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Garret Granato, booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Money Laundering, September 25, 2021. Gibran Ramirez, booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Money Laundering, September 25, 2021.

Garret Daniel Granato and Gibran Jesus Ramirez were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for warrants issued in Sterling County. Both are charged with Money Laundering, greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

As of this writing, the men are being detained at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Injury Child, Elderly, or Disable with Intent Bodily Injury: 1

Abandon Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Money Laundering: 2

Burglary of a Habitation: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2

Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Fleeing a Police Officer: 1

Interfere with Public Duties: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 2

Possession: 29

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Alcohol DUI: 1

Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 11

Driving while Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA: 1

DUI: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Public Intoxication: 5

Stop Sign: 1

Misc VPTA: 4

Misc FTA: 5

Misc CPF: 5

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Driving with License Invalid/Suspended: 3

Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1

Seatbelt 15 Years and Older Passenger: 1

