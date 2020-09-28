Jail Logs: September 26-28, 2020

Affray, Sexual Assault of a Child, Trafficking of Person among charges levied this weekend

Over the past 72 hours, 48 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

A seldom-seen charge in the local arrest records was levied against Dominic Shaw, booked in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 26, 2020. Shaw was charged with “Affray,” defined as:

Affray
A criminal offense generally defined as the fighting of two or more persons in a public place that disturbs others.
The offense originated under the Common Law and in some jurisdictions has become a statutory crime. Although an agreement to fight is not an element of the crime under the common-law definition, some statutes provide that an affray can occur only when two or more persons agree to fight in a public place.
An affray is a type of Disorderly Conduct and a breach of the peace since it is conduct that disturbs the peace of the community. It is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Source: legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Affray – 1
  • Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant — 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4
  • Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1
  • Burglary – 1
  • Criminal Mischief – 2
  • Criminal Trespass – 3
  • Driving with License Invalid – 1
  • DWI – 7
  • Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 4
  • Failure to Appear – 5
  • Failure to Control Speed – 2
  • Failure to Control Speed-Collision with Person or Vehicle – 1
  • Failure to Identify, Fugitive Intentionally Give False Information – 1
  • Fighting – 2
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon – 1
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1
  • Misc – 9
  • No Driver’s License – 4
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 4
  • Possession – 25
  • Prohibited Weapon – 1
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Racing on Highway – 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport – 3
  • Robbery –1
  • Speeding 10% or Over – 2
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member – 1
  • Trafficking of Person – 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 2
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – 1
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 10
 
 
RADCLIFF, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429921
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 5:23 am
Charges:
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
SHAW, DOMINIC
Booking #:
429920
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 3:32 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC-AFFRAY
$462.00
View Profile >>>
RIVERA, PEDRO
Booking #:
429919
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 3:30 am
Charges:
13999999 DC-FIGHTING
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
GUTIERREZ, RYAN
Booking #:
429918
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 3:20 am
Charges:
13999999 DC-FIGHTING
$462.00
View Profile >>>
DELGADO, FABIAN
Booking #:
429917
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
$500.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, ESAI
Booking #:
429916
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 2:15 am
Charges:
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST
No Bond
View Profile >>>
YANDELL, REED
Booking #:
429915
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
View Profile >>>
STONE, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429914
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 12:19 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
CHAMBERS, CODY
Booking #:
429913
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
View Profile >>>
CARBAJAL, MARIESOL
Booking #:
429912
Release Date:
09-26-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, CHELSE
Booking #:
429911
Release Date:
09-26-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 45MPH
MISC VPTA X 2
$2822.00
View Profile >>>
 
MAY, SHAWN
Booking #:
429910
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MONTEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
429908
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LEE, CALVIN
Booking #:
429909
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
AGUIRRE, JETT
Booking #:
429907
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
12990001 *GOB* ROBBERY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ROMERO, DANIEL
Booking #:
429906
Release Date:
09-26-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730744J4
$454.00
View Profile >>>
TERRY, ISHEANNA
Booking #:
429905
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1886.00
View Profile >>>
Rodriguez, Michael
Booking #:
429904
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BEDNAR, DAVIN
Booking #:
429903
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DUNLAP, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429902
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MORENO, HEATHER
Booking #:
429901
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 6
$6758.20
View Profile >>>
REEVES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
429900
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MACKEY, TAMMY
Booking #:
429899
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MUNOZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
429898
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MUNOZ, VALENTIN
Booking #:
429897
Release Date:
09-25-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 11:41 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
 
DELAROSA, DANIEL
Booking #:
429934
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 4:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
 
TATSCH, GLENN
Booking #:
429933
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 3:59 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
OROSCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
429932
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 3:35 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC FTA X
MISC VPTA X 2
$6673.80
View Profile >>>
CENISEROS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429931
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 3:23 am
Charges:
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52030025 *GOB* PROH WEAPON
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$331.00
View Profile >>>
 
CHARROW, JAMES
Booking #:
429930
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 2:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, PEDRO
Booking #:
429929
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 2:22 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
TAPIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
429928
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$762.00
View Profile >>>
HICKS, LADENA
Booking #:
429927
Release Date:
09-27-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
MCDONALD, NOEL
Booking #:
429926
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, ROMAN
Booking #:
429925
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
429924
Release Date:
09-27-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1700.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
429923
Release Date:
09-27-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
WEDDLE, JASON
Booking #:
429922
Booking Date:
09-26-2020 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
MISC TRAFFICKING OF PERSON
$15000.00
View Profile >>>
 
AYALA, EDUARDO
Booking #:
429944
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 2:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, CEZARIO
Booking #:
429943
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 2:21 am
Charges:
29990043 GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
View Profile >>>
BILLINGSLEY, KRISTEN
Booking #:
429942
Booking Date:
09-28-2020 – 12:25 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
MITCHAM, JOHNATHON
Booking #:
429941
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DIGGS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429940
Release Date:
09-27-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ-VIDALES, DOMINGO
Booking #:
429939
Release Date:
09-28-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
$1470.00
View Profile >>>
LAMBERT, EMILY
Booking #:
429938
Release Date:
09-27-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
PROVOST, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429937
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
29990044 COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARTIN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429936
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
KERR, KELLY
Booking #:
429935
Booking Date:
09-27-2020 – 10:38 am
Charges:
22990001 COMM*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo