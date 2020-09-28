Affray, Sexual Assault of a Child, Trafficking of Person among charges levied this weekend

Over the past 72 hours, 48 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

A seldom-seen charge in the local arrest records was levied against Dominic Shaw, booked in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 26, 2020. Shaw was charged with “Affray,” defined as:

Affray

A criminal offense generally defined as the fighting of two or more persons in a public place that disturbs others.

The offense originated under the Common Law and in some jurisdictions has become a statutory crime. Although an agreement to fight is not an element of the crime under the common-law definition, some statutes provide that an affray can occur only when two or more persons agree to fight in a public place.

An affray is a type of Disorderly Conduct and a breach of the peace since it is conduct that disturbs the peace of the community. It is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both. Source: legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Affray – 1

Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant — 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4

Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1

Burglary – 1

Criminal Mischief – 2

Criminal Trespass – 3

Driving with License Invalid – 1

DWI – 7

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 4

Failure to Appear – 5

Failure to Control Speed – 2

Failure to Control Speed-Collision with Person or Vehicle – 1

Failure to Identify, Fugitive Intentionally Give False Information – 1

Fighting – 2

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon – 1

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1

Misc – 9

No Driver’s License – 4

No Proof Financial Responsibility – 4

Possession – 25

Prohibited Weapon – 1

Public Intoxication – 1

Racing on Highway – 1

Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport – 3

Robbery –1

Speeding 10% or Over – 2

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member – 1

Trafficking of Person – 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 2

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – 1

Violation Promise to Appear – 10

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Voter registration certificates explained

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The deadline to register to vote for the November presidential election is approaching. “Wherever…

• Angelo State grad student earns prestigious humanitarian award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An Angelo State grad student has been selected to receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Freedom…

• Honoring Hispanic leaders at SAISD: Zachary Ramirez, Principal at Lake View High School

For Hispanic Heritage, SAISD is honoring Hispanic leaders within the school district. Below, Zachary Ramirez shares his…

• Honoring Hispanic leaders at SAISD: Rene Gonzalez, music teacher at Fort Concho Elementary

For Hispanic Heritage, SAISD is honoring Hispanic leaders within the school district. Below, Rene Gonzalez shares his…