Over the past 72 hours, 48 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
A seldom-seen charge in the local arrest records was levied against Dominic Shaw, booked in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 26, 2020. Shaw was charged with “Affray,” defined as:
AffraySource: legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com
A criminal offense generally defined as the fighting of two or more persons in a public place that disturbs others.
The offense originated under the Common Law and in some jurisdictions has become a statutory crime. Although an agreement to fight is not an element of the crime under the common-law definition, some statutes provide that an affray can occur only when two or more persons agree to fight in a public place.
An affray is a type of Disorderly Conduct and a breach of the peace since it is conduct that disturbs the peace of the community. It is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Affray – 1
- Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant — 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child – 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4
- Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1
- Burglary – 1
- Criminal Mischief – 2
- Criminal Trespass – 3
- Driving with License Invalid – 1
- DWI – 7
- Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 4
- Failure to Appear – 5
- Failure to Control Speed – 2
- Failure to Control Speed-Collision with Person or Vehicle – 1
- Failure to Identify, Fugitive Intentionally Give False Information – 1
- Fighting – 2
- Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon – 1
- Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1
- Misc – 9
- No Driver’s License – 4
- No Proof Financial Responsibility – 4
- Possession – 25
- Prohibited Weapon – 1
- Public Intoxication – 1
- Racing on Highway – 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport – 3
- Robbery –1
- Speeding 10% or Over – 2
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member – 1
- Trafficking of Person – 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 2
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – 1
- Violation Promise to Appear – 10
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 45MPH
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 6
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC FTA X
MISC VPTA X 2
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52030025 *GOB* PROH WEAPON
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
More Stories for you
• 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• Voter registration certificates explained
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The deadline to register to vote for the November presidential election is approaching. “Wherever…
• Angelo State grad student earns prestigious humanitarian award
SAN ANGELO, Texas – An Angelo State grad student has been selected to receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Freedom…
• Honoring Hispanic leaders at SAISD: Zachary Ramirez, Principal at Lake View High School
For Hispanic Heritage, SAISD is honoring Hispanic leaders within the school district. Below, Zachary Ramirez shares his…
• Honoring Hispanic leaders at SAISD: Rene Gonzalez, music teacher at Fort Concho Elementary
For Hispanic Heritage, SAISD is honoring Hispanic leaders within the school district. Below, Rene Gonzalez shares his…