Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1

Assault Family/Household Member – 2

Burglary – 2

Criminal Trespass – 1

Driving While License Invalid – 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1

DWI – 2

Failure to Appear – 8

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1

License Plate Unclean/Obscured – 1

Misc – 2

No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 8

Public Intoxication – 1

Resisting Arrest Search or Transport – 1

Theft – 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

Walking with Traffic – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Hunger Action Month: How to help those battling food insecurity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — September is “Hunger Action Month,” as one in nine Americans struggle with hunger. “We wanted to…

• Investigators urge businesses to notify police when seniors attempt to purchase multiple prepaid gift card

SAN ANGELO, Texas – We know that scammers consistently target citizens through email, text messages, phone calls,…

• Big Spring, Texas Mayor proclaims September 25 as “Disabled American Veterans Day”

BIG SPRING, Texas – The following information was sent by the Disabled American Veterans organization. Big Spring…

• TGC Health Department confirms 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional d…

• City of San Angelo announces cancellation of Christmas at Old Fort Concho 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On September 24, 2020 the City of San Angelo announced that Fort Concho has cancelled the 2020…

• Deadline to register to vote for November 2020 election is October 5, 2020.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – On September 24, 2020, the Tom Green County elections office released the following updates…