Jail Logs: September 25, 2020

Jail Logs

Unclean license plate, Assaults, Duty on Fixture or Landscape among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member – 2
  • Burglary – 2
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Driving While License Invalid – 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1
  • DWI – 2
  • Failure to Appear – 8
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1
  • License Plate Unclean/Obscured – 1
  • Misc – 2
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 8
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Resisting Arrest Search or Transport – 1
  • Theft – 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1
  • Walking with Traffic – 1
 
DOWD, KARA
Booking #:
429896
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 5:41 am
Charges:
35620008 J/NPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 LICENSE PLATE- UNCLEAN/OBSCURED
MISC VPTA
$950.00
View Profile >>>
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
429895
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 4:20 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SUITERS, IROSHA
Booking #:
429894
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 3:29 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
429893
Booking Date:
09-25-2020 – 2:29 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X6
$5953.80
View Profile >>>
DRAKE, QUENTIN
Booking #:
429892
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
429891
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
FREEMAN, SEAN
Booking #:
429890
Release Date:
09-24-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BRANDON, HARLIN
Booking #:
429889
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC VPTA X1
$1282.00
View Profile >>>
KANDL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429888
Release Date:
09-25-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ZAPATA, ALFONSO
Booking #:
429887
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 5:57 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X1
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$866.00
View Profile >>>
COLE, MELISSA
Booking #:
429886
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DELEON, EMANUEL
Booking #:
429885
Release Date:
09-24-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GUEVARA, MOLLY
Booking #:
429884
Release Date:
09-24-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DONALDSON, BRYAN
Booking #:
429883
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SALAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
429882
Release Date:
09-24-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$1028.00
View Profile >>>
RIVERA, BRANDON
Booking #:
429881
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 11:00 am
Charges:
35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
KOHN, TREY
Booking #:
429880
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 10:34 am
Charges:
13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Dinolfo, Michael
Booking #:
429879
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 10:29 am
Charges:
35990021 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MTANOUS, JOSE
Booking #:
429878
Release Date:
09-24-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
09-24-2020 – 8:46 am
Charges:
22990004 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

