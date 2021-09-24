Jail logs: September 24, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Sex Abuse of a Child, Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1

Aggravated Assault of Date, Family, Household Member with a Weapon: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Stalking: 1

Assault by Contact: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Theft of Property: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Interfering with Public Duties: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction: 1

Possession: 8

Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon: 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

DWLI: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Ni Driver License: 1

Expired Driver License/Identification: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Failure to Display Driver License: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Defective Brake Lights: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc VPTA: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

AGUILERA-ABARCA, LUIS

Booking #:

435716

Booking Date:

09-24-2021 – 5:40 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

GALINDO, DOMINIC

Booking #:

435714

Booking Date:

09-24-2021 – 5:34 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3

$2162.00

DEHOYOS, BRANDON

Booking #:

435713

Booking Date:

09-24-2021 – 5:10 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

LATHAM, RAGENE

Booking #:

435711

Release Date:

09-24-2021 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 11:34 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINICAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X2

$5164.00

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

435708

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 11:27 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GUILLIAM, CHERRY

Booking #:

435712

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 11:20 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE

$1104.00

SERRATO, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

435710

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

$2604.00

DELAROSA, COLLIN

Booking #:

435709

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

13160014 STALKING

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

MENDOZA, ADAM

Booking #:

435707

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 9:19 pm

Charges:

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 34 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC CPF X 3

MISC VPTA X 1

$2568.00

VALDEZ, STEVE

Booking #:

435706

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 9:09 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED DL

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

$646.00

SANCHEZ, MARIO

Booking #:

435704

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 7:53 pm

Charges:

11990012 J/NISISEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

No Bond

VELA, AARON

Booking #:

435703

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 6:30 pm

Charges:

23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K

No Bond

GAITAN, ERIC

Booking #:

435702

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 6:24 pm

Charges:

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1162.00

GARCIA, JIMMY

Booking #:

435701

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 6:19 pm

Charges:

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTICATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE – SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

$1550.00

SANCHEZ, APRIL

Booking #:

435699

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BARNES, BRYAN

Booking #:

435698

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 2:10 pm

Charges:

52030020 GOBUNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON

No Bond

COBB, ANTHONY

Booking #:

435697

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 11:41 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

