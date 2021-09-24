Jail logs: September 24, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Sex Abuse of a Child, Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Aggravated Assault of Date, Family, Household Member with a Weapon: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Stalking: 1
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Theft of Property: 2
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Interfering with Public Duties: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction: 1
- Possession: 8
- Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon: 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
- DWLI: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Ni Driver License: 1
- Expired Driver License/Identification: 2
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Failure to Display Driver License: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1
- Impeding Traffic: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Defective Brake Lights: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc VPTA: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
AGUILERA-ABARCA, LUIS
Booking #:
435716
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 5:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GALINDO, DOMINIC
Booking #:
435714
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 5:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
$2162.00
DEHOYOS, BRANDON
Booking #:
435713
Booking Date:
09-24-2021 – 5:10 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
LATHAM, RAGENE
Booking #:
435711
Release Date:
09-24-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINICAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X2
$5164.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435708
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GUILLIAM, CHERRY
Booking #:
435712
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1104.00
SERRATO, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
435710
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$2604.00
DELAROSA, COLLIN
Booking #:
435709
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
13160014 STALKING
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
MENDOZA, ADAM
Booking #:
435707
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 34 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
$2568.00
VALDEZ, STEVE
Booking #:
435706
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DL
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
$646.00
SANCHEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
435704
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
11990012 J/NISISEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
VELA, AARON
Booking #:
435703
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K
No Bond
GAITAN, ERIC
Booking #:
435702
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1162.00
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
435701
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTICATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE – SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
$1550.00
SANCHEZ, APRIL
Booking #:
435699
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BARNES, BRYAN
Booking #:
435698
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
52030020 GOBUNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
No Bond
COBB, ANTHONY
Booking #:
435697
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 11:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597