Jail Logs: September 24, 2020

Jail Logs

Harboring Runaway Child, Sexual Assault, among top charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Robbery – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 3
  • Criminal Mischief – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 2
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
  • Expired Vehicle Registration –1
  • Failure to Appear – 8
  • Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information – 1
  • Failure to Stop Designated Point-Stop Sign – 2
  • Harboring Runaway Child – 1
  • Misc – 6
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • Possession – 6
  • Possession/Consumption/Purchase under 21 – 1
  • Public Intoxication – 2
  • Sexual Assault – 1
  • Tobacco-Minor in Possession Under 18 – 1
  • Violation of Occupational Driver’s License – 1
 
ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
429877
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SANDOVAL, BRANDON
Booking #:
429876
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FTS DESIGNATED POINT – STOP SIGN
$1420.00
View Profile >>>
FACUNDO, RAUL
Booking #:
429874
Release Date:
09-24-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ALLISON, CARSON
Booking #:
429875
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 FTS DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN
$420.00
View Profile >>>
GARZA, LOGAN
Booking #:
429872
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
55999999 TOBACCO- MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18
$684.00
View Profile >>>
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
429871
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
MISC POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
$362.00
View Profile >>>
BARRERA, DANIEL
Booking #:
429870
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TORRES, SAMMY
Booking #:
429869
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X2
$2874.00
View Profile >>>
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
429868
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
View Profile >>>
AYALA, ARNOLDO
Booking #:
429867
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RICHARDSON, JESSICA
Booking #:
429866
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1564.00
View Profile >>>
HIRES, CHRIS
Booking #:
429865
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$10000.00
View Profile >>>
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
429864
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BAGGETT, ADAM
Booking #:
429863
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
Reisner, Rsha
Booking #:
429862
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
MISC CPFX9
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ALANIZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429861
Release Date:
09-23-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$500.00
View Profile >>>
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
429859
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 4
$3132.00
View Profile >>>
Gafishi, Isaac
Booking #:
429860
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
429858
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ROJAS, LUIS
Booking #:
429857
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 11:52 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
57070020 *MTR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$5000.00
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office investigates accidental fall
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the Langford…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 21, there have been 44 released cases/contacts of cases (27…

• Our Water: middle Concho project under way
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Construction is underway at Middle Conch Park on the shores of Lake Nasworthy on improvements that…

• San Angelo Health Department reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green…

• Press conference with Mayor Brenda Gunter
SAN ANGELO, TX — Mayor Brenda Gunter held a press conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from City Hall. She s…

• County Commissioners court considers contract for juvenile detention
SAN ANGELO, Texas – At a meeting of the Tom Green County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, September 22, among the many…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.