Jail logs: September 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
- Continuous Violence Against Family: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Theft of Property: 4
- Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info – Items 50 or More: 1
- Possession: 8
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 2
- Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear Felony: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Walking with Flow of Traffic: 1
- Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc FTA: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
WHITBECK, TRAVIS Booking #:435696Booking Date:09-23-2021 – 2:54 amCharges:41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION$462.00View Profile >>>
TALDON, KEITH
Booking #:
435695
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
SCHUMAN, PAUL
Booking #:
435694
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PALMOUR, JAMES
Booking #:
435693
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 1:13 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
Cuellar, Gabriel
Booking #:
435692
Booking Date:
09-23-2021 – 12:37 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
$690.00
BYE, AMANDA
Booking #:
435691
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 13
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
435690
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
CADENA, EFREN
Booking #:
435689
Release Date:
09-23-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HENNIGAN, SEAN
Booking #:
435688
Release Date:
09-22-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 6:38 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
SHEFFIELD, SHAWN
Booking #:
435687
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Westmoreland, Lydia
Booking #:
435686
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
NEECE, TERRY
Booking #:
435685
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 RMRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GALVAN, MIGUEL
Booking #:
435684
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PARSONS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435683
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
435682
Release Date:
09-22-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
22990011 VOPBURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990191 *VOPTHEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CARRIZALES, JOSE
Booking #:
435681
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
13990086 GJIASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
JUAREZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
435679
Release Date:
09-22-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 11:53 am
Charges:
23990009 J/NTHEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC 35990003 J/NMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
TORRES, MIRA
Booking #:
435680
Release Date:
09-22-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 11:41 am
Charges:
23990201 GJITHEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K
No Bond
BRADEN, BRANDY
Booking #:
435678
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 10:17 am
Charges:
26040045 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 50 OR MORE
No Bond
NIETO, MARTIN
Booking #:
435677
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 10:17 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
HAWKINS, JOHNNY
Booking #:
435676
Release Date:
09-22-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 9:46 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597