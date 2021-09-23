Jail logs: September 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent Bodily Injury: 1

Assault of Pregnant Person: 1

Continuous Violence Against Family: 1

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Theft of Property: 4

Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info – Items 50 or More: 1

Possession: 8

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 2

Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear Felony: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespass: 3

Walking with Flow of Traffic: 1

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc FTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

WHITBECK, TRAVIS Booking #:435696Booking Date:09-23-2021 – 2:54 amCharges:41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION$462.00View Profile >>>

TALDON, KEITH

Booking #:

435695

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 2:02 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

SCHUMAN, PAUL

Booking #:

435694

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 1:16 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

PALMOUR, JAMES

Booking #:

435693

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 1:13 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

Cuellar, Gabriel

Booking #:

435692

Booking Date:

09-23-2021 – 12:37 am

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

$690.00

BYE, AMANDA

Booking #:

435691

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 11:59 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 13

MISC FTA X 1

$502.00

RIOJAS, ADAM

Booking #:

435690

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 11:16 pm

Charges:

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1162.00

CADENA, EFREN

Booking #:

435689

Release Date:

09-23-2021 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 10:44 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HENNIGAN, SEAN

Booking #:

435688

Release Date:

09-22-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 6:38 pm

Charges:

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

No Bond

SHEFFIELD, SHAWN

Booking #:

435687

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 6:17 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

Westmoreland, Lydia

Booking #:

435686

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 4:38 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

NEECE, TERRY

Booking #:

435685

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 4:01 pm

Charges:

35620008 RMRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

GALVAN, MIGUEL

Booking #:

435684

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PARSONS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435683

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 2:49 pm

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

MARCUM, JASON

Booking #:

435682

Release Date:

09-22-2021 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 2:26 pm

Charges:

22990011 VOPBURGLARY OF VEHICLES

23990191 *VOPTHEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

CARRIZALES, JOSE

Booking #:

435681

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 1:59 pm

Charges:

13990086 GJIASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

No Bond

JUAREZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

435679

Release Date:

09-22-2021 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 11:53 am

Charges:

23990009 J/NTHEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC 35990003 J/NMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

TORRES, MIRA

Booking #:

435680

Release Date:

09-22-2021 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 11:41 am

Charges:

23990201 GJITHEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K

No Bond

BRADEN, BRANDY

Booking #:

435678

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 10:17 am

Charges:

26040045 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 50 OR MORE

No Bond

NIETO, MARTIN

Booking #:

435677

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 10:17 am

Charges:

23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

HAWKINS, JOHNNY

Booking #:

435676

Release Date:

09-22-2021 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 9:46 am

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597