Jail Logs: September 23, 2020

Jail Logs

24 hours–24 arrested. Felony Bail Jumping, Fleeing Police, Possession among the charges

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession – 10
Driving with License Invalid – 1
Driving While Intoxicated – 3
Criminal Trespass – 5
Credit/Debit Card Abuse – 2
Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transportation – 2
Evading Arrest/Detention — 2
Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4
Assault Class C – 1
Fleeing Police Officer — 1
Burglary of Habitation – 1
Burglary of Vehicles – 1
Theft – 1
Harassment of Public Servant — 1
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear – Felony – 1
Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance – 1

 
 
HUFFMAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
429856
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 3:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
URQUIDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429855
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 1:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
CARRASCO, ALYSSA
Booking #:
429854
Booking Date:
09-23-2020 – 12:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYNOLDS, JACOBI
Booking #:
429853
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$962.00
FOREMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
429852
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
MOERKE, SHAWN
Booking #:
429851
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
STECKLING, DAVID
Booking #:
429850
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
35990003 *FTA*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
SMITH, MARCO
Booking #:
429849
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
FUENTES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429848
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARAMBULA, DAVID
Booking #:
429847
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1662.00
PINTOR, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429846
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CLASS B
$5000.00
FRIDAY, TRENA
Booking #:
429842
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WOOTEN, TARA
Booking #:
429844
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ORONA, SABRINA
Booking #:
429845
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TANGUMA, NAOMI
Booking #:
429840
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 P/V POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MORALES, STEVEN
Booking #:
429843
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
48010010 COMM*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
HODGES, MIRANDA
Booking #:
429841
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
MISC VOP*POSS CS PG1 U/1G
$100000.00
RAMIREZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
429839
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 2:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
429838
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
48010006 COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
CARSON, LAVITA
Booking #:
429835
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 11:59 am
Charges:
26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
ESPINOSA, MARILENA
Booking #:
429837
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 11:35 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
RIOS, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
429836
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HUNTER, KERRY
Booking #:
429834
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 9:56 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GIBSON, CLIFFORD
Booking #:
429833
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 9:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo