Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1
Assault Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation –1
Contempt of Court – 2
Credit/Debit Card Abuse –1
Criminal Trespass – 3
Defective Brake Lights –1
Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container –1
Driving While License Invalid – 3
Evading Arrest with Vehicle or Watercraft – 3
Failure to Appear – 4
Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice –1
License Plate, Wrong Plate on Vehicle – 1
Misc – 27
No Driver’s License –1
No Insurance – 1
No License Plate –1
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Pedestrian Walking with Traffic – 2
Possession – 11
Public Lewdness – 1
Speeding – 1
Terroristic Threat against Police Officer/Judge –1
Theft – 5
Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 DWLI
54999999 LICENSE PLATE – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION / DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 2
23990211 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2
MISC CPF X 16
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597