26 charges for one person; 2 others rack up double digits

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1
Assault Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation –1
Contempt of Court – 2
Credit/Debit Card Abuse –1
Criminal Trespass – 3
Defective Brake Lights –1
Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container –1
Driving While License Invalid – 3
Evading Arrest with Vehicle or Watercraft – 3
Failure to Appear – 4
Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice –1
License Plate, Wrong Plate on Vehicle – 1
Misc – 27
No Driver’s License –1
No Insurance – 1
No License Plate –1
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Pedestrian Walking with Traffic – 2
Possession – 11
Public Lewdness – 1
Speeding – 1
Terroristic Threat against Police Officer/Judge –1
Theft – 5
Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

 
ROMERO, DAVID
Booking #:
429832
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 5:12 am
Charges:
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
MORGAN, PATRICIA
Booking #:
429831
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 2:41 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRATION WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$794.00
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429830
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 2:30 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
ZAVALA, JOSE
Booking #:
429829
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 1:48 am
Charges:
16020015 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
$6328.00
BOGUE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429828
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 1:41 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
SUAREZ, KASONDRA
Booking #:
429827
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
09-22-2020 – 12:29 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
BROWN, JACOB
Booking #:
429826
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROBLEDO, GILBERT
Booking #:
429825
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
72990007 PUBLIC LEWDNESS
$500.00
BROWN, KIONNA
Booking #:
429824
Release Date:
09-22-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
FIEGLEIN, RONSHAE
Booking #:
429823
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$690.00
MORALES, RICARDO
Booking #:
429822
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO INSURANCE
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
$1030.20
ASHTON, TYLER
Booking #:
429821
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HUFF, NATHAN
Booking #:
429820
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 DWLI
54999999 LICENSE PLATE – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION / DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 2
$7450.00
MURRAY, AMY
Booking #:
429818
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23990211 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2
MISC CPF X 16
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1582.00
HARPER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
429819
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
LEYVA, BLANCA
Booking #:
429817
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
BAILEY, TRISTEN
Booking #:
429816
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 1:14 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$7500.00
VALLE, HENRY
Booking #:
429815
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
VELARDE, KENNY
Booking #:
429814
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
SLOUGH, CARRIE
Booking #:
429813
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 11:30 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GILBERT, CAMERON
Booking #:
429812
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 9:45 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

