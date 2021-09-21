Jail logs: September 21, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Continuous Violence Against Family: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Possession: 5
- Theft of Property: 3
- Criminal Trespass: 5
- No Driver License: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
HIDALGO, JOE
Booking #:
435661
Release Date:
09-21-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 1:50 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$5000.00
ALEMAN, ALEX
Booking #:
435660
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
435659
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1940.00
CHANCE, CRAIG
Booking #:
435658
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WILSON, TIFFANY
Booking #:
435657
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
23990196 J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, DEBBIE
Booking #:
435656
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
48990002 HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
$500.00
POOLE, ERIC
Booking #:
435655
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PYLE, AUSTIN
Booking #:
435654
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
13990078 MTR* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
$30000.00
GARCIA, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
435653
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435652
Release Date:
09-20-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
HOWE, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
435651
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BENSON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
435650
Release Date:
09-20-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Lange, Mandy
Booking #:
435649
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
38060021 GJI ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597