Jail logs: September 20, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Richard Anthony Boyd was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, September 17, 2021 and is charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.
Boyd’s bond is set at $30,000. As of this writing, Boyd is still being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 4
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Theft Class C: 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 2
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Delivery of a Criminal Substance/Marijuana to Minor:
- Possession: 7
- Speeding: 2
- Disobeyed Traffic Control Device: 1
- False Alarm or Report: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 4
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Failure to Appear: 2
- No Driver License:
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility:
- Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
- Misc FTA: 4
- Misc VPTA: 2
- Misc CPF: 3
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
435648
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 2:27 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFICE CONTROL DEVICE
MISC CPFX4
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$2192.00
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
435647
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
STEWART, CHELSEA
Booking #:
435646
Booking Date:
09-20-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
$512.00
CREEK, DAVID
Booking #:
435645
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CLICK, STEPHEN
Booking #:
435644
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAMPBELL, LEON
Booking #:
435643
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MRAZEK, TANNER
Booking #:
435642
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
$500.00
ALCALA, JOHN
Booking #:
435640
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 4:56 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SANCHEZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
435639
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 3:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CORONEL, LUIS
Booking #:
435638
Booking Date:
09-19-2021 – 1:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SOTO CASTRO, JOSE
Booking #:
435637
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PUGA, ALYSSA
Booking #:
435636
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
OSHEA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
435635
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$2000.00
PEACOCK, HESTON
Booking #:
435634
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
35990169 MTR DEL CS/MARIJ TO MINOR
No Bond
DELAROSA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
435633
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 1:17 pm
Charges:
48010017 RPREVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA
Booking #:
435632
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 10:39 am
Charges:
57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X4
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$2129.80
SALINAS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
435631
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 4:26 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
$512.00
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
435630
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 3:43 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SEGURA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
435629
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 3:01 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MITCHELL, CHARLES
Booking #:
435628
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MCNEAL, REGINALD
Booking #:
435627
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 2:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
VELEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
435626
Booking Date:
09-18-2021 – 1:35 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 51 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42036312 NO DL (ICON)
MISC FTA
MISC VPTAX3
SP CPFSPEEDING (ICON)
$4614.00
SANCHEZ, SETH
Booking #:
435625
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
$1046.00
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
435624
Release Date:
09-18-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
Cockrell, Amanda
Booking #:
435623
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE
$382.00
FARR, EDWIN
Booking #:
435622
Release Date:
09-17-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731269J4
$454.00
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
435621
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
DAVIS, ELIJAH
Booking #:
435620
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
No Bond
PLUMLEY, HEATHER
Booking #:
435619
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
13990042 MTRINJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
Bradley, Kimber
Booking #:
435618
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597