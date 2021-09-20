Jail logs: September 20, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Richard Anthony Boyd was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, September 17, 2021 and is charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. Boyd’s bond is set at $30,000. As of this writing, Boyd is still being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Assault by Contact: 1

Harassment: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 4

Public Intoxication: 6

Theft Class C: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 2

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Delivery of a Criminal Substance/Marijuana to Minor:

Possession: 7

Speeding: 2

Disobeyed Traffic Control Device: 1

False Alarm or Report: 1

Criminal Trespass: 4

Walking with Traffic: 1

Failure to Appear: 2

No Driver License:

No Proof of Financial Responsibility:

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1

Misc FTA: 4

Misc VPTA: 2

Misc CPF: 3

RIVERA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

435648

Booking Date:

09-20-2021 – 2:27 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFICE CONTROL DEVICE

MISC CPFX4

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA

$2192.00

CURL, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

435647

Booking Date:

09-20-2021 – 2:23 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1162.00

STEWART, CHELSEA

Booking #:

435646

Booking Date:

09-20-2021 – 12:17 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

$512.00

CREEK, DAVID

Booking #:

435645

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 10:27 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CLICK, STEPHEN

Booking #:

435644

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 9:51 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CAMPBELL, LEON

Booking #:

435643

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 7:06 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

MRAZEK, TANNER

Booking #:

435642

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 5:33 pm

Charges:

53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT

$500.00

ALCALA, JOHN

Booking #:

435640

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 4:56 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

SANCHEZ, ANDREW

Booking #:

435639

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 3:40 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CORONEL, LUIS

Booking #:

435638

Booking Date:

09-19-2021 – 1:08 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

SOTO CASTRO, JOSE

Booking #:

435637

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 9:42 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PUGA, ALYSSA

Booking #:

435636

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 8:59 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

OSHEA, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

435635

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 7:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$2000.00

PEACOCK, HESTON

Booking #:

435634

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 1:27 pm

Charges:

35990169 MTR DEL CS/MARIJ TO MINOR

No Bond

DELAROSA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

435633

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 1:17 pm

Charges:

48010017 RPREVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

435632

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 10:39 am

Charges:

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X4

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$2129.80

SALINAS, ADRIAN

Booking #:

435631

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 4:26 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

$512.00

WINN, HALEY

Booking #:

435630

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 3:43 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

SEGURA, MIGUEL

Booking #:

435629

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 3:01 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MITCHELL, CHARLES

Booking #:

435628

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 2:32 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

MCNEAL, REGINALD

Booking #:

435627

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 2:28 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

VELEZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

435626

Booking Date:

09-18-2021 – 1:35 am

Charges:

53990004 HARASSMENT

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 51 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42036312 NO DL (ICON)

MISC FTA

MISC VPTAX3

SP CPFSPEEDING (ICON)

$4614.00

SANCHEZ, SETH

Booking #:

435625

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 10:54 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1

$1046.00

ROBERTS, SCOTTY

Booking #:

435624

Release Date:

09-18-2021 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 10:29 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

$444.00

Cockrell, Amanda

Booking #:

435623

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 10:25 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE

$382.00

FARR, EDWIN

Booking #:

435622

Release Date:

09-17-2021 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 4:57 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731269J4

$454.00

BOYD, RICHARD

Booking #:

435621

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

No Bond

DAVIS, ELIJAH

Booking #:

435620

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 3:31 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X9

No Bond

PLUMLEY, HEATHER

Booking #:

435619

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 3:11 pm

Charges:

13990042 MTRINJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL

No Bond

Bradley, Kimber

Booking #:

435618

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 2:57 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

