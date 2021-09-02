Jail logs: September 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Robbary: 1
- Theft of Property: 2
- Possession: 11
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Anauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Delivery of Marijuana: 1
- Contempt of Court: 2
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Unauthorized use of Vehicle: 2
- Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- CPF: 5
- FTA: 2
- Parole Violation: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
ESPINOZA, JESSICA
Booking #:
435345
Booking Date:
09-02-2021 – 5:31 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1564.00
JOHNSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
435344
Booking Date:
09-02-2021 – 3:07 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BYE, AMANDA
Booking #:
435343
Booking Date:
09-02-2021 – 2:06 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPFX16
MISC FTA
$802.00
TRITSCH, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
435342
Booking Date:
09-02-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
35640014 DEL MARIJ >50LBS<=2,000LBS
No Bond
BANKS, BRANDON
Booking #:
435341
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
GONZALES, HECTOR
Booking #:
435340
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HOLGUIN, JOE
Booking #:
435339
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
11990004 GOB AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
24110003 GOB UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
36010005 GOB INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
LATTIMORE, DERRICK
Booking #:
435338
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, MATEO
Booking #:
435337
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
CARTER, JOHN
Booking #:
435336
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
12990001 GJI ROBBERY
24110003 GJI UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 GJI POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$500.00
BAILEY, THOMAS
Booking #:
435335
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SALMON, JAN
Booking #:
435334
Release Date:
09-01-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
PEREZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
435333
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
GILL, JOHN
Booking #:
435332
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
13150005 COMMAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
435331
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HOFFMAN, EDWARD
Booking #:
435330
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
23990194 GJITHEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, EFRAIN
Booking #:
435329
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GONZALES, ROSENDO
Booking #:
435328
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 8:36 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
YELL, ASHLEY
Booking #:
435327
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 6:56 am
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$662.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597