Jail logs: September 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Robbary: 1

Theft of Property: 2

Possession: 11

Manufacture/Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Anauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Delivery of Marijuana: 1

Contempt of Court: 2

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Unauthorized use of Vehicle: 2

Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

CPF: 5

FTA: 2

Parole Violation: 1

ESPINOZA, JESSICA

Booking #:

435345

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 5:31 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

$1564.00

JOHNSON, ASHLEY

Booking #:

435344

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 3:07 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

BYE, AMANDA

Booking #:

435343

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 2:06 am

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPFX16

MISC FTA

$802.00

TRITSCH, BENJAMIN

Booking #:

435342

Booking Date:

09-02-2021 – 12:41 am

Charges:

35640014 DEL MARIJ >50LBS<=2,000LBS

No Bond

BANKS, BRANDON

Booking #:

435341

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 10:33 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

No Bond

GONZALES, HECTOR

Booking #:

435340

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 9:52 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HOLGUIN, JOE

Booking #:

435339

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 9:49 pm

Charges:

11990004 GOB AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

24110003 GOB UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

36010005 GOB INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

LATTIMORE, DERRICK

Booking #:

435338

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 9:36 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, MATEO

Booking #:

435337

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 9:02 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

CARTER, JOHN

Booking #:

435336

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

12990001 GJI ROBBERY

24110003 GJI UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 GJI POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

$500.00

BAILEY, THOMAS

Booking #:

435335

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 8:21 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SALMON, JAN

Booking #:

435334

Release Date:

09-01-2021 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 6:54 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

PEREZ, RUBEN

Booking #:

435333

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 6:47 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPR DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X4

No Bond

GILL, JOHN

Booking #:

435332

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 5:10 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMMAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

435331

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 3:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 VOP POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HOFFMAN, EDWARD

Booking #:

435330

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

23990194 GJITHEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

FERNANDEZ, EFRAIN

Booking #:

435329

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 2:28 pm

Charges:

54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GONZALES, ROSENDO

Booking #:

435328

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 8:36 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

YELL, ASHLEY

Booking #:

435327

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 6:56 am

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

$662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597