Jail Logs: September 19-21, 2020

Jail Logs

47 charged over weekend; Sexual Assault of Child, Family Violence, Possession among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 5
  • ATF Warrant – 1
  • Burglary – Vehicle – 1
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family – 1
  • Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 5
  • Driving Under the Influence – 1
  • Driving with License Invalid – 1
  • DWI – 8
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
  • Failure to Appear – 1
  • Fraud-Use/Possession Identifying Info –1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 3
  • Minor in Possession – 2
  • Misc – 6
  • No Insurance –1
  • Nonpayment of Child Support – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 17
  • Public Intoxication – 3
  • Sexual Assault of Child – 1
  • Theft – 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correctional Facility – 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon Prohibited Places – 1
  • Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 1
 
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429811
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 5:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
JOHNSON, RICHARD
Booking #:
429810
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 4:34 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429809
Booking Date:
09-21-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TREVINO, JOSE
Booking #:
429808
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
TREVINO, JUSTIN
Booking #:
429807
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
MORALES, ROBERT
Booking #:
429806
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
429805
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 MIC – ALCOHOL
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
48010017 CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X 5
$884.00
RAMIREZ, DAVID
Booking #:
429803
Release Date:
09-21-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$25500.00
EARNEST, JOHN
Booking #:
429802
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
POPE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429801
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
PALACIO, RUDY
Booking #:
429800
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 1:14 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
No Bond
BAIRD, ZACHARY
Booking #:
429799
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 11:57 am
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond
PINA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
429798
Release Date:
09-20-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 10:58 am
Charges:
57070019 *MTR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
WATSON, KHARI
Booking #:
429797
Release Date:
09-20-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 7:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Ybarra, Adrian
Booking #:
429796
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 3:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
LAMBERT, KENNETH
Booking #:
429795
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 2:04 am
Charges:
41999999 DUI
$524.00
VILLEGAS, NATHAN
Booking #:
429794
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 1:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
VILLEGAS, ANTONIO
Booking #:
429793
Booking Date:
09-20-2020 – 12:03 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
FULLEN, JEREMY
Booking #:
429792
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
CROTWELL, COLTON
Booking #:
429791
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC NONPAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT
$8000.00
HAMPTON, DAVID
Booking #:
429790
Release Date:
09-20-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MENDOZA-LOERA, REYES
Booking #:
429789
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429784
Release Date:
09-19-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PENA, DAMIEN
Booking #:
429788
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
MISC ATF WARRANT
No Bond
WILLIAMS, KELAYA LEEANN JAMMIE
Booking #:
429785
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 11:47 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$8000.00
GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, OSNIEL LAZARO
Booking #:
429786
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CARDONA, CARLOS
Booking #:
429787
Release Date:
09-19-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 11:34 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUERRERO, JUAN
Booking #:
429783
Release Date:
09-19-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 7:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DWLI
$1450.00
INGRAM, JAMES
Booking #:
429782
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 5:04 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO INSURANCE <15 DAYS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$11236.00
VALLEJO, ROBERT
Booking #:
429781
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 4:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CEJA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
429780
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 3:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SANCHEZ, BETH
Booking #:
429779
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 2:48 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JOINER, JEREMY
Booking #:
429778
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 1:49 am
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, CAMILLE
Booking #:
429777
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
429776
Release Date:
09-19-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 1:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
429775
Release Date:
09-19-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MOLINA, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
429774
Booking Date:
09-19-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
52030029 UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
JACKSON, ZACHARY
Booking #:
429773
Release Date:
09-19-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BOLWERK, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
429772
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
URENO, MAURICIO
Booking #:
429771
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35990020 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
SHIELDS, EVAGENE
Booking #:
429770
Release Date:
09-18-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Ramos, Xavier
Booking #:
429769
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
13990001 RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
ESTRADA, NELSON
Booking #:
429768
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HAMEL, WINSTON
Booking #:
429767
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MEDINA, SABRINA
Booking #:
429766
Release Date:
09-18-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GUERRERO, ERIC
Booking #:
429765
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
THORNTON, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
429763
Booking Date:
09-18-2020 – 10:35 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

