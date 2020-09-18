

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Abandon/Endanger Child Criminal Negligence – 1

Abandon/Endanger Child w/Intent to Return – 1

Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1

Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1

Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear – Felony – 1

Burglary – 2

Driving While Intoxicated – 1

Driving While License Invalid — 1

Evading Arrest/Detention – 5

Expired Driver’s License – 1

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License – 1

Failure to Identify, Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 1

Harassment of Public Servant –1

Misc – 11

No Driver’s License – 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility – 1

No Signal of Intent within 100’ of Turn — 1

Possession – 13

Public Intoxication – 1

Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Severe Bodily Injury (SBI) –1

Theft – 3

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

