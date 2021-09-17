Jail logs: September 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Immediate Severe Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 3
- Evade Arrest Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Escape while Arrested/Confined Felony: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 5
- Criminal Nonsupport: 1
- Possession: 9
- Manufacture Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1
- Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1
- Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
LOPEZ-URRUTIA, DIEGO
Booking #:
435617
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
HERNANDEZ, MISTY
Booking #:
435616
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 4:02 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FLEMING, JESSE
Booking #:
435615
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
VIEYRA-CRUZ, MISAEL
Booking #:
435614
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
54040009 FTA DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$5000.00
MUNOZ, KRIS
Booking #:
435613
Booking Date:
09-17-2021 – 12:05 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
RAMOS, UVALDO
Booking #:
435612
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
IBARRA, JESSICA
Booking #:
435611
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GOMEZ, LISA
Booking #:
435610
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROYS, KANDICE
Booking #:
435609
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
DELACRUZ, FLORENCIO
Booking #:
435608
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$28000.00
WASHINGTON, ALIJAH
Booking #:
435607
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
48010006 RPR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
ALVAREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
435606
Release Date:
09-17-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
49990002 COMM*ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
No Bond
BILBO, ROMAN
Booking #:
435605
Release Date:
09-16-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
11990002 GJI SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
ANDERSON, KEDRIN
Booking #:
435604
Release Date:
09-16-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WRAY, HUBERT
Booking #:
435603
Release Date:
09-16-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HENDERSON, ARMANI
Booking #:
435602
Release Date:
09-16-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DOUGLAS, J’TAVION
Booking #:
435601
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 11:15 am
Charges:
35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 M/O* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PARKER, MARCUS
Booking #:
435600
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 11:14 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CARRASCO, JORDAN
Booking #:
435599
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 10:36 am
Charges:
54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
DRAKE, EVAN
Booking #:
435598
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 9:25 am
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$500.00
TOURNEY, BODY
Booking #:
435597
Release Date:
09-16-2021 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 7:24 am
Charges:
13990079 ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
