Jail logs: September 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Immediate Severe Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 3

Evade Arrest Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Escape while Arrested/Confined Felony: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 5

Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Possession: 9

Manufacture Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1

Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1

Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 3

LOPEZ-URRUTIA, DIEGO

Booking #:

435617

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 4:22 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2162.00

HERNANDEZ, MISTY

Booking #:

435616

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 4:02 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FLEMING, JESSE

Booking #:

435615

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 12:41 am

Charges:

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$662.00

VIEYRA-CRUZ, MISAEL

Booking #:

435614

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 12:12 am

Charges:

54040009 FTA DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$5000.00

MUNOZ, KRIS

Booking #:

435613

Booking Date:

09-17-2021 – 12:05 am

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$264.00

RAMOS, UVALDO

Booking #:

435612

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 11:27 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

IBARRA, JESSICA

Booking #:

435611

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 10:25 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

GOMEZ, LISA

Booking #:

435610

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 8:30 pm

Charges:

13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

ROYS, KANDICE

Booking #:

435609

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 7:59 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

DELACRUZ, FLORENCIO

Booking #:

435608

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 7:53 pm

Charges:

MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT

$28000.00

WASHINGTON, ALIJAH

Booking #:

435607

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 7:17 pm

Charges:

48010006 RPR RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

ALVAREZ, JUAN

Booking #:

435606

Release Date:

09-17-2021 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 4:20 pm

Charges:

49990002 COMM*ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

No Bond

BILBO, ROMAN

Booking #:

435605

Release Date:

09-16-2021 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 3:54 pm

Charges:

11990002 GJI SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

ANDERSON, KEDRIN

Booking #:

435604

Release Date:

09-16-2021 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 3:11 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WRAY, HUBERT

Booking #:

435603

Release Date:

09-16-2021 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 3:00 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HENDERSON, ARMANI

Booking #:

435602

Release Date:

09-16-2021 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 2:54 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DOUGLAS, J’TAVION

Booking #:

435601

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 11:15 am

Charges:

35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 M/O* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PARKER, MARCUS

Booking #:

435600

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 11:14 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CARRASCO, JORDAN

Booking #:

435599

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 10:36 am

Charges:

54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040009 M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

DRAKE, EVAN

Booking #:

435598

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 9:25 am

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

$500.00

TOURNEY, BODY

Booking #:

435597

Release Date:

09-16-2021 – 9:28 am

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 7:24 am

Charges:

13990079 ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL

No Bond

