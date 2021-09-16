Jail logs: September 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Possession: 8
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Theft of Property: 2
- Theft Class C: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 2
- Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1
- Debit Card/Credit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Littering: 2
- No DL: 1
- Speeding: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- No Driver License: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
CARREON, ALFREDO
Booking #:
435596
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 2
$2304.00
PERKINS, IAN
Booking #:
435595
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 1:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
435594
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 12:27 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
71999999 LITTERING
MISC FTA X1
$3100.00
BATTLE, JERRY
Booking #:
435593
Booking Date:
09-16-2021 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
SANCHEZ, APRIL
Booking #:
435592
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
BALDERAS, JOHNNY
Booking #:
435591
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond
HARDY, MARQUS
Booking #:
435590
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 5
$6352.00
DELACERDA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
435589
Release Date:
09-15-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ANTU, JULIANA
Booking #:
435588
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/NPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 RPRDRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MEDINA, SABRINA
Booking #:
435587
Release Date:
09-15-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SCOTT, COREY
Booking #:
435586
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
No Bond
Castillo, Richard
Booking #:
435584
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 1:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 GOBEVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
AGUILAR-MORENO, DANIEL
Booking #:
435585
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
ROSSER, LEVI
Booking #:
435583
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 12:38 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
PERDUE, BLAYNE
Booking #:
435582
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, SANDY
Booking #:
435581
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
35990003 GOBMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
PACHECO, LESLIE
Booking #:
435580
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
MARTINEZ, FERNANDO
Booking #:
435579
Release Date:
09-15-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 11:52 am
Charges:
35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
$15000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435578
Release Date:
09-15-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 11:26 am
Charges:
MISC LITTERING
$242.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597