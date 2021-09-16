Jail logs: September 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Online Solicit of a Minor: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Possession: 8

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft of Property: 2

Theft Class C: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 2

Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info: 1

Debit Card/Credit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1

Harassment: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Littering: 2

No DL: 1

Speeding: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

No Driver License: 1

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction: 1

Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 3

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc FTA: 2

Misc CPF: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

CARREON, ALFREDO

Booking #:

435596

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 2:02 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DL

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC VPTA X 2

$2304.00

PERKINS, IAN

Booking #:

435595

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 1:17 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SALDIVAR, RAYMOND

Booking #:

435594

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 12:27 am

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

71999999 LITTERING

MISC FTA X1

$3100.00

BATTLE, JERRY

Booking #:

435593

Booking Date:

09-16-2021 – 12:04 am

Charges:

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, APRIL

Booking #:

435592

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 9:54 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

BALDERAS, JOHNNY

Booking #:

435591

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 7:59 pm

Charges:

53990004 HARASSMENT

No Bond

HARDY, MARQUS

Booking #:

435590

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 5

$6352.00

DELACERDA, JOSHUA

Booking #:

435589

Release Date:

09-15-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ANTU, JULIANA

Booking #:

435588

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 2:50 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/NPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

54990067 RPRDRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

MEDINA, SABRINA

Booking #:

435587

Release Date:

09-15-2021 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 2:09 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

SCOTT, COREY

Booking #:

435586

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 2:05 pm

Charges:

64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR

No Bond

Castillo, Richard

Booking #:

435584

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 1:33 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010020 GOBEVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

AGUILAR-MORENO, DANIEL

Booking #:

435585

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 12:55 pm

Charges:

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

ROSSER, LEVI

Booking #:

435583

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 12:38 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

PERDUE, BLAYNE

Booking #:

435582

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 12:27 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, SANDY

Booking #:

435581

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 12:23 pm

Charges:

35990003 GOBMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

PACHECO, LESLIE

Booking #:

435580

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 12:13 pm

Charges:

22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

MARTINEZ, FERNANDO

Booking #:

435579

Release Date:

09-15-2021 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 11:52 am

Charges:

35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G

$15000.00

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

435578

Release Date:

09-15-2021 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 11:26 am

Charges:

MISC LITTERING

$242.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597