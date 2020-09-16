Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Dusty Large

An armed standoff (click here for story) in the 700 block of Cactus Lane resulted in the arrest of Dusty Large. Large was charged with multiple counts, including Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Misc FBI Warrant, and Going Off Bond for a previous possession charge.

During the standoff, the neighboring houses were evacuated for safety. A report from the TGC Sheriff’s Office indicated a deputy did discharge a weapon. The standoff ended peacefully with no injuries being reported. For the full story, click here.

Responders to the incident included the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Rangers, and the San Angelo Police Department.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant — 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household with Weapon – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 3

Criminal Trespass – 2

Driving While Intoxicated — 3

Driving with License Invalid – 2

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 1

Failure to Appear – 7

Failure to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle — 1

FBI Warrant — 1

ICE Hold – 2

Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance at School – 1

Parole Violation – 2

Possession – 7

Public Intoxication – 1

Theft – 5

Unsafe Backing – 1

US Marshall Hold – 1

Violation Promise to Appear – 2

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

