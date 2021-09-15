Jail logs: September 15, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Family Violence, Class C: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Stalking: 1
- Possession: 10
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- US Marshall Hold: 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1
- Criminal Nonsupport: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1
- No Drivers License: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc FTA: 2
SOTO, ABIGALE
Booking #:
435577
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 3:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CANTU, OSCAR
Booking #:
435576
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 1:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MCCLELLAND, DYLAN
Booking #:
435575
Booking Date:
09-15-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1664.00
MICHEL, NICOLAS
Booking #:
435574
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
RICHARDS, VALERIE
Booking #:
435573
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
435572
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALIKNG WITH TRAFFIC
72999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA X 12
$7822.00
PEREZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
435571
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
$500.00
WILLIAMS, TAVONTE
Booking #:
435570
Release Date:
09-15-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
VALENZUELA, ISMAEL
Booking #:
435569
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
DELAROSA, PAUL
Booking #:
435568
Release Date:
09-14-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
Green, David.
Booking #:
435567
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SCHAEFER, CHANCE
Booking #:
435566
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 3:55 pm
Charges:
13160014 STALKING
$20000.00
MCCAMBRY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435565
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990016 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
OLIVER, SCHERI
Booking #:
435564
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
26050015 GJICREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
$200000.00
MUNOZ, JUAN
Booking #:
435563
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$10017.19
POMAR, ADRIANA
Booking #:
435562
Release Date:
09-14-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
38060011 CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$1000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435561
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 8:22 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$1366.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
