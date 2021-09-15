Jail logs: September 15, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Family Violence, Class C: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Stalking: 1

Possession: 10

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure: 1

Walking with Traffic: 2

Criminal Trespass: 2

US Marshall Hold: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1

Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc FTA: 2

SOTO, ABIGALE

Booking #:

435577

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 3:29 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CANTU, OSCAR

Booking #:

435576

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 1:40 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MCCLELLAND, DYLAN

Booking #:

435575

Booking Date:

09-15-2021 – 1:16 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

$1664.00

MICHEL, NICOLAS

Booking #:

435574

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 10:15 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$1000.00

RICHARDS, VALERIE

Booking #:

435573

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 10:11 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

$1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

435572

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 9:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 WALIKNG WITH TRAFFIC

72999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FTA X 12

$7822.00

PEREZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

435571

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 7:35 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

$500.00

WILLIAMS, TAVONTE

Booking #:

435570

Release Date:

09-15-2021 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1500.00

VALENZUELA, ISMAEL

Booking #:

435569

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$512.00

DELAROSA, PAUL

Booking #:

435568

Release Date:

09-14-2021 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

$464.00

Green, David.

Booking #:

435567

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 4:09 pm

Charges:

13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SCHAEFER, CHANCE

Booking #:

435566

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 3:55 pm

Charges:

13160014 STALKING

$20000.00

MCCAMBRY, LONNIE

Booking #:

435565

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 2:19 pm

Charges:

35990016 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

OLIVER, SCHERI

Booking #:

435564

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 1:23 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26050015 GJICREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

$200000.00

MUNOZ, JUAN

Booking #:

435563

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 1:13 pm

Charges:

54040011 MTR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

$10017.19

POMAR, ADRIANA

Booking #:

435562

Release Date:

09-14-2021 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 12:53 pm

Charges:

38060011 CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT

$1000.00

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

435561

Booking Date:

09-14-2021 – 8:22 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$1366.00

