Jail Logs: September 15, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle — 1

Assault – Peace Officer – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 1

Criminal Mischief – 1

Driving While Intoxicated – 3

Evading Arrest/Detention – 1

ICE Hold — 1

Misc – 4

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 6

Public Intoxication — 1

Reckless Driving – 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 1

Walking with Traffic – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

