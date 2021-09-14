Jail logs: September 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- Possession: 4
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Theft of Property: 2
- Theft Checks – Account Closed: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
RILEY, DANIEL
Booking #:
435559
Booking Date:
09-14-2021 – 1:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CONSTANCIO, GERARDO
Booking #:
435558
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
PATTON, RICKY
Booking #:
435556
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
23990003 GOBTHEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500 BY CHECK 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV MISC PAROLE VIOLATION P71 RPRTHEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED)
No Bond
VALADEZ, SEVERO
Booking #:
435557
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
BORREGO, ANDREW
Booking #:
435555
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
OGDEN, MORNING
Booking #:
435554
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
35990001 GOBMAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 FTAPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
$150000.00
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
435553
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 8:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Strader, Carla
Booking #:
435552
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CASTILLO, ISAIAS
Booking #:
435551
Release Date:
09-13-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
COTTO, JAMES
Booking #:
435550
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
99999999 GOB VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER BONDED ON 01/24/2020
No Bond
HADLEY, BILLIE
Booking #:
435549
Release Date:
09-13-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
NOWLIN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
435548
Release Date:
09-13-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMMPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GUERRERO, DAVID
Booking #:
435547
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 11:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Burgins, Natalie
Booking #:
435546
Release Date:
09-13-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 10:54 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
Bradley, Kimber
Booking #:
435545
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 8:58 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
