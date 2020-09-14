Jail Logs: September 12-14, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle – 1
Assault by Contact – Family Violence — 4
Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence — 3
Assault Peace Officer — 1
Assault Public Servant — 1
Criminal Mischief — 1
Criminal Trespass – 6
Driving While Intoxicated – 6
Driving While License Invalid — 2
Evading Arrest/Detention — 1
Expired Driver’s License/ID — 2
Failure to Appear – 11
Failure to Control Speed – Collision with person or bicycle – 1
Failure to Display — 1
Failure to Identify/Fugitive/Intentionally Giving False Information – 1
Interfere with Public Duties — 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 3
Misc – 22
No Driver’s License – 3
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 4
Parked in Fire Lane — 1
Parole Violation — 1
Possession – 31
Public Intoxication – 6
Restriction Code Violation – 1
Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI — 1
Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency – 1
Theft – 3
Theft of Firearm – 2
Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility — 1
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 3

 
KENNEDY, MICHEAL
Booking #:
429653
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 5:16 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID X 2
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSSEQUENT X 3
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO DL 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X
$11174.00
LOWERY, KORY
Booking #:
429652
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 3:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
MARTINEZ, BERNABE
Booking #:
429651
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 1:20 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
ADKINS, RUSSELL
Booking #:
429650
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BARNES, JESSICA
Booking #:
429649
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
ELLIOTT, DUNCAN
Booking #:
429647
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
LARA, IRENE
Booking #:
429646
Release Date:
09-11-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Welch, Steven
Booking #:
429645
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
13990063 MTR* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
Kauffman, Shanna
Booking #:
429644
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
TORRES, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429643
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
GARCIA, STACEY
Booking #:
429642
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
GARCIA, ERVEY
Booking #:
429641
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, DIEGO
Booking #:
429640
Release Date:
09-12-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
LEVERETT, LISA
Booking #:
429639
Release Date:
09-11-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
23990009 GJI*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
No Bond
STROH, CLAYTON
Booking #:
429638
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
23990008 COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BITNER, JUSTIN
Booking #:
429637
Release Date:
09-11-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LEDBETTER, DUSTIN
Booking #:
429636
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 11:49 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC VPTA
$1278.00
ENNIS, HAILEY
Booking #:
429635
Release Date:
09-11-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 11:09 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
429634
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 9:52 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
$6251.80
RODRIGUEZ, AALIYAH
Booking #:
429633
Release Date:
09-11-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2020 – 8:37 am
Charges:
35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GARCIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
429669
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 4:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, XAVIER
Booking #:
429668
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 3:27 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$962.00
GRAHAM, ARCHIE
Booking #:
429667
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MAGNESS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429666
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 2:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
CHAVEZ, JAIME
Booking #:
429665
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
WHITE, JOHN
Booking #:
429664
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 12:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
BALDERAS, CESAR
Booking #:
429663
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PATE, BARBARA
Booking #:
429662
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SALAS, EPIFANIO
Booking #:
429661
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
RICHARDSON, JESSICA
Booking #:
429660
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 7:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ANDRADE, STEVEN
Booking #:
429659
Release Date:
09-13-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
BEACH, STEVEN
Booking #:
429658
Release Date:
09-12-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
16020008 TERRORISTIC THREAT REACTION EMERGENCY AGENCY
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$1000.00
CHEEK, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
429657
Release Date:
09-12-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 2
$1004.00
HERPECHE, ANDREW
Booking #:
429655
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
429656
Release Date:
09-12-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ETHINGTON, AUSTIN
Booking #:
429654
Release Date:
09-12-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2020 – 7:53 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CARRASCO, JORDAN
Booking #:
429684
Booking Date:
09-14-2020 – 5:23 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
FLORES, MELINDA
Booking #:
429683
Booking Date:
09-14-2020 – 1:16 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- PEACE OFFICER
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1512.00
RICO, GERADO
Booking #:
429682
Booking Date:
09-14-2020 – 1:10 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
429681
Booking Date:
09-14-2020 – 12:59 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$7920.00
WRIGHT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
429680
Booking Date:
09-14-2020 – 12:56 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$7920.00
MARTINEZ, LAZARO
Booking #:
429679
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
STEPHENS, JAVONNA
Booking #:
429678
Release Date:
09-14-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
CORDER, KYLA
Booking #:
429677
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429676
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RIOS, TONY
Booking #:
429675
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAID
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 PARKED/STANDING IN FIRE LANE
MISC CPFX8
MISC FTAX2
MISC VPTAX3
$6306.00
DELGADO, PAUL
Booking #:
429674
Release Date:
09-13-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
$1690.00
BAILEY, RONNIE
Booking #:
429673
Release Date:
09-13-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Hanna, Christopher
Booking #:
429672
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
YELL, ASHLEY
Booking #:
429671
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1352.00
LOHSE, JIMMY
Booking #:
429670
Release Date:
09-13-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-13-2020 – 7:31 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3174.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

