Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle – 1
Assault by Contact – Family Violence — 4
Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence — 3
Assault Peace Officer — 1
Assault Public Servant — 1
Criminal Mischief — 1
Criminal Trespass – 6
Driving While Intoxicated – 6
Driving While License Invalid — 2
Evading Arrest/Detention — 1
Expired Driver’s License/ID — 2
Failure to Appear – 11
Failure to Control Speed – Collision with person or bicycle – 1
Failure to Display — 1
Failure to Identify/Fugitive/Intentionally Giving False Information – 1
Interfere with Public Duties — 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 3
Misc – 22
No Driver’s License – 3
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 4
Parked in Fire Lane — 1
Parole Violation — 1
Possession – 31
Public Intoxication – 6
Restriction Code Violation – 1
Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI — 1
Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency – 1
Theft – 3
Theft of Firearm – 2
Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility — 1
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 3
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSSEQUENT X 3
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO DL 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
MISC FTA X 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC VPTA
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
MISC FTA X 2
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAID
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 PARKED/STANDING IN FIRE LANE
MISC CPFX8
MISC FTAX2
MISC VPTAX3
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
