Jail logs: September 11 – September 13, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 61 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 435544 Booking Date: 09-13-2021 – 3:21 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond VICK, MICHAEL Booking #: 435543 Booking Date: 09-13-2021 – 2:02 am Charges: MISC CPF X 13 No Bond GARCIA, RICKY Booking #: 435542 Booking Date: 09-13-2021 – 12:59 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DEHOYOS, DANNY Booking #: 435541 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 10:36 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond OLIVAS, JASMIN Booking #: 435540 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 10:19 pm Charges: 41999999 CONSUMING ALCOHOL AFTER HOURS

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $974.00 WEBB, KRISTEN Booking #: 435539 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 9:34 pm Charges: 24110003 J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond CARRASCO, RUBEN Booking #: 435538 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 7:43 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 McCLEERY, LESLEE Booking #: 435537 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 7:41 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 Kauffman, Shanna Booking #: 435536 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 6:51 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

73999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY $512.00 LANDA, ANTEMIO Booking #: 435535 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 3:31 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $75000.00 ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 435534 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 1:10 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY $500.00 LEWIS, JORDAN Booking #: 435533 Release Date: 09-12-2021 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 6:53 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING $462.00 SANCHEZ, ROLE Booking #: 435531 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 5:27 am Charges: 13999999 DOC-FIGHTING $462.00 RANDLE, DEANDRE Booking #: 435530 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 4:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ROSS, SETH Booking #: 435529 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 2:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 WALKER, JAMES Booking #: 435528 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 2:45 am Charges: 25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT No Bond PARDO, GUSTAVO Booking #: 435527 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 2:12 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC CPF X2 $10000.00 GRIGGS, BILLIE Booking #: 435526 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 2:07 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond Holleman, Brayden Booking #: 435525 Booking Date: 09-12-2021 – 1:28 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 HERRERA, RUDY Booking #: 435524 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 11:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond MARQUEZ, DAISEY Booking #: 435523 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 11:13 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 435522 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 10:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $2000.00 RAMIREZ-HERNANDEZ, OLIVERIA Booking #: 435521 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 10:25 pm Charges: 54999999 SEATBELT – PASSENGER $368.00 DELAPAZ-CRUZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 435520 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 10:11 pm Charges: 64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS No Bond RICHARDS, JAY Booking #: 435519 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 10:08 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WARD, WENDY Booking #: 435518 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 9:33 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 6 No Bond ORTIZ, JESSE Booking #: 435517 Release Date: 09-12-2021 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 9:16 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MITCHELL, JAMES Booking #: 435516 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 8:29 pm Charges: 13990031 *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

73991084 *RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES No Bond JOHNSON, JESSIE Booking #: 435515 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 8:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 JAIME, JESSICA Booking #: 435514 Release Date: 09-11-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 5:00 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond VALADEZ, CORY Booking #: 435513 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 3:39 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 435512 Release Date: 09-11-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 12:39 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 WISEMAN, DAVID Booking #: 435511 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 5:33 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GAINES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 435510 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 3:50 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond FONTENOT, ADAM Booking #: 435509 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 3:50 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 RUIZ, JOE Booking #: 435508 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 1:51 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 WHITTENTON, SHAWN Booking #: 435507 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 1:34 am Charges: MISC CPF X 15 No Bond FERNANDEZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 435506 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 1:12 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 Gonzales, Thomas Booking #: 435505 Booking Date: 09-11-2021 – 12:25 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1038.00 HOLGUIN, HILARIO Booking #: 435504 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 11:10 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G $20000.00 MCKINNEY, CODY Booking #: 435503 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 10:31 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 LARA, MARIO Booking #: 435502 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 10:25 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond KNOX, BEVERLY Booking #: 435501 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 9:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond TORRES, SAVANNAH Booking #: 435500 Release Date: 09-11-2021 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 9:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond CORTEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 435499 Release Date: 09-11-2021 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 8:29 pm Charges: MISC BUYERS TAG – EXPIRED

MISC CPF X1

MISC DWLI

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY

MISC VPTA X4 $4822.00 JACOBUS, JACOB Booking #: 435498 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 7:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 GONZALEZ, ERIC Booking #: 435497 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 7:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $1000.00 FLORES, MONICA Booking #: 435496 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 7:12 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $2162.00 MARTINEZ, ADAM Booking #: 435495 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 6:43 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1162.00 NEWSOME, TANESHAY Booking #: 435494 Release Date: 09-10-2021 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 6:03 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 PENA, SABRINA Booking #: 435493 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 5:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 KILMAN, JENNIFER Booking #: 435492 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 5:36 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond NARRAMORE, DYLAN Booking #: 435491 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 4:56 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 KORT, JEAN Booking #: 435490 Release Date: 09-10-2021 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 3:41 pm Charges: 35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond SCROGUM, NOLAN Booking #: 435489 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 2:40 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 No Bond LANGE, AARON Booking #: 435488 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 2:34 pm Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond RAY, STEVEN Booking #: 435487 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 2:26 pm Charges: 54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 435486 Release Date: 09-10-2021 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 2:15 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 435485 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 2:08 pm Charges: MISC 72 HR COMMITMENT No Bond SANCHEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 435484 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 10:40 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $10000.00 DREYER, GUSTAVE Booking #: 435483 Booking Date: 09-10-2021 – 9:25 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597