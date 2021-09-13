Jail logs: September 11 – September 13, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 61 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
435544
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 3:21 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
VICK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435543
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 13
No Bond
 
GARCIA, RICKY
Booking #:
435542
Booking Date:
09-13-2021 – 12:59 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DEHOYOS, DANNY
Booking #:
435541
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
OLIVAS, JASMIN
Booking #:
435540
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
41999999 CONSUMING ALCOHOL AFTER HOURS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$974.00
WEBB, KRISTEN
Booking #:
435539
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
24110003 J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CARRASCO, RUBEN
Booking #:
435538
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
McCLEERY, LESLEE
Booking #:
435537
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Kauffman, Shanna
Booking #:
435536
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
73999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
$512.00
LANDA, ANTEMIO
Booking #:
435535
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$75000.00
ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
435534
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$500.00
LEWIS, JORDAN
Booking #:
435533
Release Date:
09-12-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 6:53 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
$462.00
 
SANCHEZ, ROLE
Booking #:
435531
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 5:27 am
Charges:
13999999 DOC-FIGHTING
$462.00
RANDLE, DEANDRE
Booking #:
435530
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 4:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ROSS, SETH
Booking #:
435529
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WALKER, JAMES
Booking #:
435528
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT
No Bond
PARDO, GUSTAVO
Booking #:
435527
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 2:12 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X2
$10000.00
GRIGGS, BILLIE
Booking #:
435526
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
Holleman, Brayden
Booking #:
435525
Booking Date:
09-12-2021 – 1:28 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
HERRERA, RUDY
Booking #:
435524
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MARQUEZ, DAISEY
Booking #:
435523
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435522
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$2000.00
RAMIREZ-HERNANDEZ, OLIVERIA
Booking #:
435521
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 SEATBELT – PASSENGER
$368.00
DELAPAZ-CRUZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
435520
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
No Bond
 
RICHARDS, JAY
Booking #:
435519
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WARD, WENDY
Booking #:
435518
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
ORTIZ, JESSE
Booking #:
435517
Release Date:
09-12-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MITCHELL, JAMES
Booking #:
435516
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
13990031 *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
73991084 *RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
JOHNSON, JESSIE
Booking #:
435515
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
JAIME, JESSICA
Booking #:
435514
Release Date:
09-11-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
VALADEZ, CORY
Booking #:
435513
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435512
Release Date:
09-11-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 12:39 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
435511
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 5:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GAINES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435510
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
 
FONTENOT, ADAM
Booking #:
435509
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
RUIZ, JOE
Booking #:
435508
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 1:51 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
WHITTENTON, SHAWN
Booking #:
435507
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 15
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
435506
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 1:12 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
435505
Booking Date:
09-11-2021 – 12:25 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1038.00
 
HOLGUIN, HILARIO
Booking #:
435504
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$20000.00
MCKINNEY, CODY
Booking #:
435503
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
 
LARA, MARIO
Booking #:
435502
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
KNOX, BEVERLY
Booking #:
435501
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
TORRES, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
435500
Release Date:
09-11-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CORTEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
435499
Release Date:
09-11-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
MISC BUYERS TAG – EXPIRED
MISC CPF X1
MISC DWLI
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY
MISC VPTA X4
$4822.00
JACOBUS, JACOB
Booking #:
435498
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GONZALEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
435497
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
FLORES, MONICA
Booking #:
435496
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2162.00
MARTINEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
435495
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
NEWSOME, TANESHAY
Booking #:
435494
Release Date:
09-10-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
PENA, SABRINA
Booking #:
435493
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
KILMAN, JENNIFER
Booking #:
435492
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
NARRAMORE, DYLAN
Booking #:
435491
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
KORT, JEAN
Booking #:
435490
Release Date:
09-10-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
435489
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
No Bond
LANGE, AARON
Booking #:
435488
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
RAY, STEVEN
Booking #:
435487
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435486
Release Date:
09-10-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
435485
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:08 pm
Charges:
MISC 72 HR COMMITMENT
No Bond
SANCHEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
435484
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 10:40 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
DREYER, GUSTAVE
Booking #:
435483
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 9:25 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
