Jail logs: September 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Driving while Intoxicated: 4
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Burglary of Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Assault of a Public Servant: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2
- Possession: 8
- Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance: 2
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1
- DWLI: 2
- Failure to Control Speed Collision: 1
- Sunscreen not Approved by DPS: 1
- Violate DL Restriction: 1
- Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1
- Tobacco – Possession/Consumption/Purchase Under 21: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
435481
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 4:53 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION
54999999 SUNSCREEN -NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X5
MISC VPTA X3
$9743.80
LUNA, BLAYKE
Booking #:
435480
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ROBLES, IVAN
Booking #:
435479
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DC FIGHTING
$924.00
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
435478
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 2:22 am
Charges:
23990191 FTATHEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUPMTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
$362.00
LOWREY, ERIK
Booking #:
435476
Booking Date:
09-10-2021 – 1:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
DUNN, MARCUS
Booking #:
435475
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
REYNA, FREDDIE
Booking #:
435474
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
ROBLES, SELESTE
Booking #:
435473
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
13150005 J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990063 J/N* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
22990003 J/N* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
OCHOA, PETE
Booking #:
435472
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$10500.00
SHEPHERD, SHAE
Booking #:
435471
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BLAIR, MANDY
Booking #:
435470
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TAMBUNGA, JUAN
Booking #:
435469
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
35990005 J/NMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
No Bond
RUMBAUGH, BRENDA
Booking #:
435468
Release Date:
09-09-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
35990005 J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
No Bond
Cortina, Tyernie
Booking #:
435467
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
DL20 CPFVIOLATE DL RESTRICTION (ICON)
FMFR CPFFAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
No Bond
KENNEDY, DWIGHT
Booking #:
435466
Release Date:
09-09-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 1:22 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
REZA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
435465
Release Date:
09-09-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 12:22 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
No Bond
CARDENAS, RICHARD
Booking #:
435464
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 11:47 am
Charges:
35990016 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
JURGENS, JOHN
Booking #:
435463
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 11:24 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MEYERS, TROY
Booking #:
435462
Release Date:
09-09-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 10:42 am
Charges:
13990001 COMM ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
48010006 COMM RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 COMM UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
CARDENAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435461
Booking Date:
09-09-2021 – 7:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 VOP POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$26000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597