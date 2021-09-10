Jail logs: September 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Driving while Intoxicated: 4

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Burglary of Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Assault of a Public Servant: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2

Possession: 8

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance: 2

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1

DWLI: 2

Failure to Control Speed Collision: 1

Sunscreen not Approved by DPS: 1

Violate DL Restriction: 1

Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

Tobacco – Possession/Consumption/Purchase Under 21: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

435481

Booking Date:

09-10-2021 – 4:53 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 DWLI X2

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION

54999999 SUNSCREEN -NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X5

MISC VPTA X3

$9743.80

LUNA, BLAYKE

Booking #:

435480

Booking Date:

09-10-2021 – 2:55 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ROBLES, IVAN

Booking #:

435479

Booking Date:

09-10-2021 – 2:50 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DC FIGHTING

$924.00

GONZALEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

435478

Booking Date:

09-10-2021 – 2:22 am

Charges:

23990191 FTATHEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUPMTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

$362.00

LOWREY, ERIK

Booking #:

435476

Booking Date:

09-10-2021 – 1:32 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$2000.00

DUNN, MARCUS

Booking #:

435475

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 11:40 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

REYNA, FREDDIE

Booking #:

435474

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 10:07 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

ROBLES, SELESTE

Booking #:

435473

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

13150005 J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990063 J/N* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

22990003 J/N* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

OCHOA, PETE

Booking #:

435472

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 9:28 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$10500.00

SHEPHERD, SHAE

Booking #:

435471

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 8:32 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BLAIR, MANDY

Booking #:

435470

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 7:32 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

TAMBUNGA, JUAN

Booking #:

435469

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 6:54 pm

Charges:

35990005 J/NMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

No Bond

RUMBAUGH, BRENDA

Booking #:

435468

Release Date:

09-09-2021 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 6:47 pm

Charges:

35990005 J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

No Bond

Cortina, Tyernie

Booking #:

435467

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 5:03 pm

Charges:

DL20 CPFVIOLATE DL RESTRICTION (ICON)

FMFR CPFFAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

No Bond

KENNEDY, DWIGHT

Booking #:

435466

Release Date:

09-09-2021 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 1:22 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

REZA, DOMINIC

Booking #:

435465

Release Date:

09-09-2021 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 12:22 pm

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

No Bond

CARDENAS, RICHARD

Booking #:

435464

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 11:47 am

Charges:

35990016 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

JURGENS, JOHN

Booking #:

435463

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 11:24 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MEYERS, TROY

Booking #:

435462

Release Date:

09-09-2021 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 10:42 am

Charges:

13990001 COMM ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

48010006 COMM RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030027 COMM UNL CARRYING WEAPON

No Bond

CARDENAS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435461

Booking Date:

09-09-2021 – 7:52 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 VOP POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$26000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

