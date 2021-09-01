Jail logs: September 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- No Driver License: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- CPF: 2
- FTA: 2
- Parole Violation: 1
- Possession: 9
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 2
LUEDECKE, VIVIAN
Booking #:
435326
Booking Date:
09-01-2021 – 12:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MANLEY, SHENA
Booking #:
435325
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPFX4
$1038.00
CUELLAR, CHELSY
Booking #:
435324
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
435323
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
SANCHEZ, ADRIAN
Booking #:
435322
Release Date:
08-31-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
435321
Release Date:
08-31-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
52120009 GJIUNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
GALVAN, JUAN
Booking #:
435320
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ORNELAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
435319
Release Date:
08-31-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMMPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 COMM POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
SALAS, LINDSEY
Booking #:
435318
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$5000.00
PORTALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435317
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 10:23 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
$502.00
GOMEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
435316
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 9:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
QUEZADA, ROSITA
Booking #:
435315
Release Date:
08-31-2021 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 7:23 am
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
MARTINEZ, RICKY
Booking #:
435314
Release Date:
08-31-2021 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 7:18 am
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
$3690.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
