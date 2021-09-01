Jail logs: September 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

No Driver License: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

CPF: 2

FTA: 2

Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 9

Public Intoxication: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 2

LUEDECKE, VIVIAN

Booking #:

435326

Booking Date:

09-01-2021 – 12:09 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MANLEY, SHENA

Booking #:

435325

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 10:28 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPFX4

$1038.00

CUELLAR, CHELSY

Booking #:

435324

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WATSON, KAYLA

Booking #:

435323

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 6:36 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$1462.00

SANCHEZ, ADRIAN

Booking #:

435322

Release Date:

08-31-2021 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 6:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RAMIREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

435321

Release Date:

08-31-2021 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 4:51 pm

Charges:

52120009 GJIUNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

GALVAN, JUAN

Booking #:

435320

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 3:02 pm

Charges:

35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ORNELAZ, JORDAN

Booking #:

435319

Release Date:

08-31-2021 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 2:03 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMMPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 COMM POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

SALAS, LINDSEY

Booking #:

435318

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 1:34 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

$5000.00

PORTALES, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435317

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 10:23 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA

$502.00

GOMEZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

435316

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 9:58 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

QUEZADA, ROSITA

Booking #:

435315

Release Date:

08-31-2021 – 9:43 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 7:23 am

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1162.00

MARTINEZ, RICKY

Booking #:

435314

Release Date:

08-31-2021 – 9:43 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 7:18 am

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

$3690.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597