Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence – 1
- Assault Family/Household Member – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 1
- Driving with License Invalid – 5
- DWI – 2
- Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
- Failure to Appear – 7
- Failure to Signal Intent to Turn – 1
- Misc – 2
- No Driver’s License – 1
- No Driver’s License – 1
- No Seatbelt – 1
- Possession – 12
- Resisting Arrest – 1
- Robbery – 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury – 1
- Theft of Firearm – 1
- Theft of Mail – 1
- Theft of Property – 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – 1
- US Marshal Hold – 1
- Violation Promise to Appear – 2
- Walking with Traffic – 1
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
55999999 POSS / DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1527336J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1527513J4
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
MISC FAILURE TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE
35990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990067 *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC NO SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC VPTA X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X1
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
