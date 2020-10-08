Jail Logs: October 8, 2020

Jail Logs

Charges include Using a Sidewalk wrong, Boating while Intoxicated

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Family/Household Member Impeding breath/Circulation – 1
  • Boating While Intoxicated – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 3
  • Driving with License Invalid – 1
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle – 1
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
  • Failure to Appear – 4
  • Fleeing Police Officer – 2
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon – 1
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 1
  • Misc – 5
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Obstruct Highway Passageway – 1
  • Possession – 6
  • Public Intoxication – 2
  • Speeding 10% or Over – 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to Impair – 1
  • Tobacco – Minor in Possession under 18 – 1
  • Use of Sidewalk Violation-Walking on Wrong Side of Road – 1
  • Walking with Traffic – 1
 
BRASUEL, EDWARD
Booking #:
430149
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 5:11 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
ROBERTSON, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430148
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 4:45 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
430147
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 3:59 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$726.00
View Profile >>>
SALAZAR, LORIE
Booking #:
430146
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 3:45 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
DOMINGUEZ, MATHEW
Booking #:
430145
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
REYES, KATHRYN
Booking #:
430142
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 1:59 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
FIEGLEIN, WAYNE
Booking #:
430141
Booking Date:
10-08-2020 – 1:42 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$1064.00
View Profile >>>
BORDAYO, MADISON
Booking #:
430139
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 TABACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18
$1684.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
430138
Release Date:
10-08-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
$3550.00
View Profile >>>
CARLISLE, MUSTAFA
Booking #:
430137
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
VALDEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
430136
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
48010010 COMM*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
48010010 CPF*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MCCLINTON, ANNYHA
Booking #:
430134
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARTIN, TOBY
Booking #:
430135
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
MISC PROBATION VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ALEXANDER, SHALAMYAH
Booking #:
430133
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
48010017 MTR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$9998.20
View Profile >>>
STUCK, AMANDA
Booking #:
430132
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GAITAN, FRANKLYN
Booking #:
430131
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 USE OF SIDEWALK VIOLATION – WALKING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD
$264.00
View Profile >>>
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
430129
Release Date:
10-08-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BRUNO, DUSTIN
Booking #:
430130
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMER REQ FOR ASSIST W/PREV CONVIC
$17000.00
View Profile >>>
GARZA, JESUS
Booking #:
430126
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
57070020 *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SANTILLAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
430127
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
54990007 *COMM* DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HINTON, MARK
Booking #:
430128
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
View Profile >>>
STAINS, CHRISTI
Booking #:
430125
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
54040022 *COMM*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MATA, AUDREY
Booking #:
430124
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 12:12 pm
Charges:
35990016 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 *COMM*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CUELLAR, JOSE
Booking #:
430123
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 10:57 am
Charges:
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

