Jail logs: October 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Assault Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Theft of Property: 3

Burglary of a Habitation: 1

Burglary of a Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

Fleeing a Police Officer: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Possession: 14

Public Intoxication: 1

Manufacture/Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Speeding: 1

Traffic Offense Class C: 1

No Driver’s License: 3

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Fail to Display Driver License: 1

Fail to Yield Right of Way – Stop Sign: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Seatbelt – 15 Years and Older (Passenger): 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Disregard Stop Sign: 1

CPF: 6

VPTA: 1

Failure to Appear: 5

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

SELLERS, NATHAN

Booking #:

435921

Booking Date:

10-07-2021 – 3:53 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 3

STOP1 DISREGARD STOP SIGN

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)

$4114.00

TORRES, JUAN

Booking #:

435920

Booking Date:

10-07-2021 – 1:37 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

SALDIVAR, MYKAH

Booking #:

435919

Release Date:

10-07-2021 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

10-07-2021 – 12:23 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SEATBELT-15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER)

55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTAX2

$4288.00

GONZALES, JERRY

Booking #:

435918

Release Date:

10-07-2021 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

10-07-2021 – 12:15 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

COMPTON, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

435917

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 11:31 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$962.00

LUCERO, ALBERT

Booking #:

435916

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 2

No Bond

MARTINEZ, JULIAN

Booking #:

435915

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

GARZA, KACIEANN

Booking #:

435914

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 10:41 pm

Charges:

35620008 RTRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X 2

$500.00

GUERRERO, ISRAEL

Booking #:

435913

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 9:50 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

MARTIARENA, MARIA

Booking #:

435912

Release Date:

10-07-2021 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 9:13 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$512.00

JACKSON, GUY

Booking #:

435911

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 9:04 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$1000.00

BERMEA, ANDREW

Booking #:

435910

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

$3500.00

NAVARRO, THOMAS

Booking #:

435909

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 8:44 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

REVIRA, ZACHARY

Booking #:

435908

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 6:59 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

TANGUMA, LEIGHA

Booking #:

435907

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X2

$500.00

THOMPSON, JANA

Booking #:

435906

Release Date:

10-06-2021 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 6:21 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

$690.00

Guzman, Jesse

Booking #:

435905

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435904

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 5:19 pm

Charges:

22990002 GJI BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

22990003 GJI BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

RUNDLE, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435903

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 5:19 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE X2

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY -STOP SIGN

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 37 MPH IN A 30MPH

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C

MISC CPF X2

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA X6

$7533.86

SOLANO, LUCIO

Booking #:

435902

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 5:07 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 RPR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

CHAPA, ERIC

Booking #:

435901

Release Date:

10-06-2021 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

KOHUTEK, STACEY

Booking #:

435900

Release Date:

10-06-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 2:25 pm

Charges:

13990031 COMMASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

LYTE, Q’VONTUS

Booking #:

435899

Release Date:

10-06-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 1:52 pm

Charges:

35620009 COMMPOSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

No Bond

LONG, BOBBY

Booking #:

435897

Release Date:

10-06-2021 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 1:46 pm

Charges:

48010010 COMM FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

No Bond

ALVARADO, NOE

Booking #:

435898

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 1:45 pm

Charges:

48010020 COMM EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

GATICA, DANIEL

Booking #:

435896

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

35990023 RPR POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1764.00

RODRIGUEZ, JOHNNY

Booking #:

435895

Release Date:

10-06-2021 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 6:23 am

Charges:

MISC FTA X8

MISC POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$5360.00

