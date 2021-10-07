Jail logs: October 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Assault Family Violence: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Theft of Property: 3
- Burglary of a Habitation: 1
- Burglary of a Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
- Fleeing a Police Officer: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Possession: 14
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Speeding: 1
- Traffic Offense Class C: 1
- No Driver’s License: 3
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Fail to Display Driver License: 1
- Fail to Yield Right of Way – Stop Sign: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Seatbelt – 15 Years and Older (Passenger): 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Disregard Stop Sign: 1
- CPF: 6
- VPTA: 1
- Failure to Appear: 5
- Violate Promise to Appear: 1
SELLERS, NATHAN
Booking #:
435921
Booking Date:
10-07-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 3
STOP1 DISREGARD STOP SIGN
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
$4114.00
TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
435920
Booking Date:
10-07-2021 – 1:37 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
435919
Release Date:
10-07-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2021 – 12:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SEATBELT-15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER)
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTAX2
$4288.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
435918
Release Date:
10-07-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2021 – 12:15 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
435917
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
LUCERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
435916
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
435915
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
GARZA, KACIEANN
Booking #:
435914
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 RTRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X 2
$500.00
GUERRERO, ISRAEL
Booking #:
435913
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
MARTIARENA, MARIA
Booking #:
435912
Release Date:
10-07-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 9:13 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
JACKSON, GUY
Booking #:
435911
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
BERMEA, ANDREW
Booking #:
435910
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$3500.00
NAVARRO, THOMAS
Booking #:
435909
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
REVIRA, ZACHARY
Booking #:
435908
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
TANGUMA, LEIGHA
Booking #:
435907
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC CPF X2
$500.00
THOMPSON, JANA
Booking #:
435906
Release Date:
10-06-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$690.00
Guzman, Jesse
Booking #:
435905
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435904
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
22990002 GJI BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990003 GJI BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
RUNDLE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435903
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE X2
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY -STOP SIGN
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 37 MPH IN A 30MPH
54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C
MISC CPF X2
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X6
$7533.86
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
435902
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 RPR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
CHAPA, ERIC
Booking #:
435901
Release Date:
10-06-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
KOHUTEK, STACEY
Booking #:
435900
Release Date:
10-06-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 COMMASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LYTE, Q’VONTUS
Booking #:
435899
Release Date:
10-06-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
35620009 COMMPOSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
No Bond
LONG, BOBBY
Booking #:
435897
Release Date:
10-06-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 1:46 pm
Charges:
48010010 COMM FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
ALVARADO, NOE
Booking #:
435898
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
48010020 COMM EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
GATICA, DANIEL
Booking #:
435896
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
35990023 RPR POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1764.00
RODRIGUEZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
435895
Release Date:
10-06-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 6:23 am
Charges:
MISC FTA X8
MISC POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$5360.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597