Jail Logs: October 7, 2020

Jail Logs

Assault charges: family violence, against police/judge, aggravated with deadly weapon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 2
  • Assault Class C – 1
  • Assault Police Officer/Judge – 1
  • Burglary – 1
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – 1
  • Criminal Mischief – 1
  • Driving While License Invalid – 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1
  • DWI – 2
  • Exhibition of Acceleration-Spinning Tires – 2
  • Failure to Appear – 5
  • Failure to Identify – 1
  • Failure to Stop at Designated Point, Stop Sign – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Indecent Exposure – 1
  • Misc – 24
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Possession – 7
  • Resisting Arrest Search or Transport – 1
  • Theft – 4
  • Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correctional Facility – 1
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 1
  • Walking with Traffic – 1
 
SAMARIPA, EDWARD
Booking #:
430122
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:53 am
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ANDREWS, COLLEEN
Booking #:
430120
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:40 am
Charges:
26050014 GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, JOE
Booking #:
430121
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:35 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
GUZMAN, GILBERT
Booking #:
430119
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, CHELSEA
Booking #:
430118
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 2:54 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
JIMENEZ, OBED
Booking #:
430117
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 2:46 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARES, LUIS
Booking #:
430116
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
VALDEZ, DANZA
Booking #:
430115
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:36 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA
$2300.60
View Profile >>>
MENDOZA, PETE
Booking #:
430114
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:36 am
Charges:
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION
$314.00
View Profile >>>
DE LA ROSA, DANIEL
Booking #:
430113
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION-SPINNING TIRES
$314.00
View Profile >>>
MCGINNIS, WRATHER
Booking #:
430112
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
NOYOLA, ANDRES
Booking #:
430111
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
10-07-2020 – 12:54 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA
$2128.00
View Profile >>>
FOWLER, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430110
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
430109
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$1024.00
View Profile >>>
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430108
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
$5816.60
View Profile >>>
MOTA, MICAH
Booking #:
430107
Release Date:
10-07-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DICKERSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430106
Release Date:
10-06-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BRISTOL, TARA
Booking #:
430105
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
430104
Release Date:
10-06-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC INDECENT EXPOSURE
73999999 FAILURE TO IDENTIFY
$722.00
View Profile >>>
LEACH, EUGENE
Booking #:
430103
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 1
$1046.00
View Profile >>>
GALLIMORE, CLINTON
Booking #:
430102
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 11:09 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT
MISC CPF X 7
$15000.00
View Profile >>>
RAMIREZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
430100
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 7:18 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SKAINS, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
430101
Booking Date:
10-06-2020 – 6:56 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990009 *GJI* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
23990191 *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Eden VFW and FCCLA turn town blue for National Night Out
EDEN, Texas – National Night Out aims to help bring communities and those that serve them closer together. To honor…

• Evidence shows Nissan Xterra as suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run that killed elderly San Angelo man
Sample image of a 2004 Nissan Xterra SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) – Recently identified evidence from the September 28,…

• Public invited to be part of “Parade of Smiles” for residents of San Angelo State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Texas – On October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. the San Angelo State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad will have a…

• Tom Green County Republican Party: Campaign signs have been stolen from yards, vandalized
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Jeff Betty, Chair of the Republican Party of Tom Green County has announced that “hundreds of…

• 36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• October 6, 2020 San Angelo City Council meeting recap
The first in-person San Angelo City Council meeting in months was held this week. Council members were separated by…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo