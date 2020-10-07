Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 2
- Assault Class C – 1
- Assault Police Officer/Judge – 1
- Burglary – 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – 1
- Criminal Mischief – 1
- Driving While License Invalid – 1
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1
- DWI – 2
- Exhibition of Acceleration-Spinning Tires – 2
- Failure to Appear – 5
- Failure to Identify – 1
- Failure to Stop at Designated Point, Stop Sign – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Indecent Exposure – 1
- Misc – 24
- No Driver’s License – 1
- No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
- Possession – 7
- Resisting Arrest Search or Transport – 1
- Theft – 4
- Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correctional Facility – 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 1
- Walking with Traffic – 1
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA
35620008 CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
73999999 FAILURE TO IDENTIFY
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 1
MISC CPF X 7
23990009 *GJI* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
23990191 *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X 3
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
