Jail logs: October 6, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14: 1

Arson of Building, Habitation, or Vehicle – Reckless Cause Damage: 1

Assault of a Public Servant: 1

Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft of Service: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 5

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

ADAMS, BRIANA

Booking #:

435894

Booking Date:

10-06-2021 – 2:07 am

Charges:

35990014 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 GJIUNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

ROSAS, JUAN

Booking #:

435893

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 11:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

435892

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

GALVAN, ABEL

Booking #:

435891

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 10:16 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PRITCHARD, LEONARD

Booking #:

435890

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BENNETT, RYAN

Booking #:

435889

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 6:46 pm

Charges:

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$50000.00

RAMOS, JOSE

Booking #:

435888

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 5:53 pm

Charges:

11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

No Bond

KEITH, JIMMY

Booking #:

435887

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

BERRIER, KAYLA

Booking #:

435886

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

BILBO, NICOLE

Booking #:

435885

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 11:39 am

Charges:

23990181 THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

$1024.00

