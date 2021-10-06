Jail logs: October 6, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14: 1
- Arson of Building, Habitation, or Vehicle – Reckless Cause Damage: 1
- Assault of a Public Servant: 1
- Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Theft of Service: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 5
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
ADAMS, BRIANA
Booking #:
435894
Booking Date:
10-06-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
35990014 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 GJIUNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
ROSAS, JUAN
Booking #:
435893
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
435892
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GALVAN, ABEL
Booking #:
435891
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PRITCHARD, LEONARD
Booking #:
435890
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BENNETT, RYAN
Booking #:
435889
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$50000.00
RAMOS, JOSE
Booking #:
435888
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
KEITH, JIMMY
Booking #:
435887
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
BERRIER, KAYLA
Booking #:
435886
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
BILBO, NICOLE
Booking #:
435885
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 11:39 am
Charges:
23990181 THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
$1024.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
