Jail logs: October 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breathing/Circulation: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Smuggling of Persons: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search or Transport: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Possession: 7
- Public Intoxication: 1
- COMM: 1
MUNOZ, JOSUE
Booking #:
435884
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 3:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
GUERRA, EULALIO
Booking #:
435882
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 1:43 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
MEDINA, SABRINA
Booking #:
435881
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 1:31 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CHILDERS, WENDELL
Booking #:
435880
Booking Date:
10-05-2021 – 1:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
435879
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CARDENAS, ERNEST
Booking #:
435878
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
VANZANDT, SHANE
Booking #:
435877
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
BURKLEO, ANNAHJEAN
Booking #:
435876
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
PEREZ, DAVID
Booking #:
435875
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
No Bond
MEDINA, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
435874
Release Date:
10-04-2021 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
48010006 RPRRESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
LOWE, ZAKARY
Booking #:
435873
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 11:26 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 FTA DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$8500.00
BUCKLES, TERRY
Booking #:
435872
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 11:23 am
Charges:
MISC COMM x 6
No Bond
