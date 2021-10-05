Jail logs: October 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breathing/Circulation: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Smuggling of Persons: 1

Resist Arrest, Search or Transport: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 7

Public Intoxication: 1

COMM: 1

MUNOZ, JOSUE

Booking #:

435884

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 3:03 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

GUERRA, EULALIO

Booking #:

435882

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 1:43 am

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

MEDINA, SABRINA

Booking #:

435881

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 1:31 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CHILDERS, WENDELL

Booking #:

435880

Booking Date:

10-05-2021 – 1:20 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$1000.00

TANGUMA, MANUEL

Booking #:

435879

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 11:52 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

CARDENAS, ERNEST

Booking #:

435878

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 11:20 pm

Charges:

54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

VANZANDT, SHANE

Booking #:

435877

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 7:25 pm

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

BURKLEO, ANNAHJEAN

Booking #:

435876

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 4:30 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

PEREZ, DAVID

Booking #:

435875

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 3:12 pm

Charges:

64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS

No Bond

MEDINA, JEREMIAH

Booking #:

435874

Release Date:

10-04-2021 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 12:05 pm

Charges:

48010006 RPRRESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

LOWE, ZAKARY

Booking #:

435873

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 11:26 am

Charges:

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 FTA DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$8500.00

BUCKLES, TERRY

Booking #:

435872

Booking Date:

10-04-2021 – 11:23 am

Charges:

MISC COMM x 6

No Bond

