Jail Logs: 66 booked over weekend; one earns $400K Bond

Over the past 72 hours, 66 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Angel Arevalo-Hinojojoza was taken into custody at approximately 7:48 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 for outstanding warrants originating from Midland County.
Bail for Arevalo-Hinojojoza was set at $200,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with an additional $200,000 for Possession. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Possession: 15
- Driving While Intoxicated: 9
- No Driver’s License: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Tobacco – Poss/Consumption/Purchase Under 21: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Theft: 4
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 3
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Open Alcoholic Container: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Prohibited Noise: 1
- Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
- Misc Border Patrol: 3
- Smuggling of Persons: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC VPTA X1
MISC CPF* VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X7
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X1
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990023 RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
52030027 RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X1
35990014 VOP* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X5
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X8
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 50MPH IN 40MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FTA X1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FTA X 2
MISC SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X3
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSMENT ON DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
99999999 GO OFF BOND; EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 08/18/2020
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X5
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF <$100
MISC FTA X1
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
