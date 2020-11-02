Jail Logs: 66 booked over weekend; one earns $400K Bond

Over the past 72 hours, 66 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Angel Arevalo-Hinojojoza

Angel Arevalo-Hinojojoza was taken into custody at approximately 7:48 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 for outstanding warrants originating from Midland County.

Bail for Arevalo-Hinojojoza was set at $200,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with an additional $200,000 for Possession. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 15

Driving While Intoxicated: 9

No Driver’s License: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Tobacco – Poss/Consumption/Purchase Under 21: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Theft: 4

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 3

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Open Alcoholic Container: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1

Prohibited Noise: 1

Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Misc Border Patrol: 3

Smuggling of Persons: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 430579 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 5:09 am Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K No Bond REYNOSA, JOSE Booking #: 430578 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 3:10 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $1000.00 GARCIA, ERNESTO Booking #: 430577 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 3:02 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X1 $1632.00 GARCIA, LINDA Booking #: 430576 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 1:37 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, KEANO Booking #: 430573 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 1:32 am Charges: 54999999 CPF* NO DRIVERS LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

MISC CPF* VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) No Bond JONES, CLAUDINE Booking #: 430574 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 1:03 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 430572 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 12:22 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ZEPEDA, DAVID Booking #: 430571 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 12:03 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1012.00 RIOS, RAQUEL Booking #: 430570 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SMITH, MYRTLE Booking #: 430569 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 10:36 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X7 $1106.00 OXFORD, JOSHUA Booking #: 430568 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 10:19 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC CPF X1 No Bond GARZA, LOGAN Booking #: 430567 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE $464.00 SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 430566 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 8:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990023 RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

52030027 RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X1 $3506.00 AREVALO-HINOJOJOZA, ANGEL Booking #: 430565 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 7:48 pm Charges: 13150005 VOP* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990014 VOP* POSS CS PG 1 <1G $400000.00 Burgins, Natalie Booking #: 430564 Release Date: 10-31-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 3:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond FUNK, CRAIG Booking #: 430563 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 2:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RIVERA, JERRY Booking #: 430562 Release Date: 10-31-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 12:23 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BELL, CHARLES Booking #: 430560 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 10:45 am Charges: 48010020 MTR EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 SALAZAR, RUBEN Booking #: 430561 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 9:59 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $949.00 ROWE, MICHELE Booking #: 430558 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 4:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WILLIAMS, RICKEY Booking #: 430557 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 4:10 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ARTEAGA, ART Booking #: 430556 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 4:07 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 DILL, REBEKAH Booking #: 430555 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 3:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO Booking #: 430554 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 430553 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 3:15 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 $2348.00 PEREZ, GUADALUPE Booking #: 430552 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 3:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HOGEDA, ARNULFO Booking #: 430551 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 2:40 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 SKIPWORTH, CASEY Booking #: 430549 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 1:00 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond ADAME, ELIA Booking #: 430548 Booking Date: 10-31-2020 – 12:09 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FRIESON, ASIA Booking #: 430547 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 11:59 pm Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

MISC CPF X5 $500.00 ZAMARRIPA, JOSH Booking #: 430545 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 11:31 pm Charges: 55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 $362.00 ROSE, JADE Booking #: 430546 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 11:27 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HAYES, LE’ANDRE Booking #: 430544 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X8

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE X2

MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 50MPH IN 40MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X3 $4440.00 TERRELL, DUSTIN Booking #: 430543 Release Date: 10-31-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 10:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MOUTRY, AMBER Booking #: 430542 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 10:30 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO $500.00 HERNANDEZ, ERIC Booking #: 430541 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond VANDERBILT, DONALD Booking #: 430540 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 8:46 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond BUCHANAN, EZEKIEL Booking #: 430539 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 8:23 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond ALBORG, CHANCE Booking #: 430538 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 8:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ANDRADE, STEVEN Booking #: 430537 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 7:38 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA Booking #: 430536 Release Date: 10-30-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 6:32 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FTA X 2

MISC SPEEDING

MISC VPTA X3 $6624.60 RIVERA, JUSTIN Booking #: 430535 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSMENT ON DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X2 $4876.00 WILLIAMS, URIAH Booking #: 430534 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $10000.00 WILLIAMS, DIALLO Booking #: 430533 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 3:34 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond MCGINNIS, MICHAEL Booking #: 430532 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 2:48 pm Charges: 52120009 *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

99999999 GO OFF BOND; EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 08/18/2020 No Bond RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 430530 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 12:53 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond JIMENEZ, JOSE Booking #: 430531 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 12:16 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond MOHLER, ROBERT Booking #: 430529 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 7:01 am Charges: 41999999 OPEN ALCOHOLIC CONTAINER

54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE $10306.00 Stewart, Blake Booking #: 430597 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 4:44 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X3 $3676.00 ALBARADO, MICHAEL Booking #: 430596 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 3:50 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 BARAJAS, JONATHAN Booking #: 430595 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 3:18 am Charges: 53999999 PROHIBITED NOISE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X5 $1014.00 DELACRUZ, EDGAR Booking #: 430594 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 12:42 am Charges: 13990076 GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond DOMINGUEZ, CALEB Booking #: 430593 Release Date: 11-02-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 11:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WILSON, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 430592 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 10:29 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $1964.00 MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 430591 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 10:14 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTANT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X5 $4396.00 GARZA, LOGAN Booking #: 430590 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $906.00 HARO, ADAM Booking #: 430589 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 8:05 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF <$100

MISC FTA X1 $2076.00 MANZANAREZ, GLORIA Booking #: 430587 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 7:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS $1000.00 CHULIN-MENDEZ, MANUEL Booking #: 430588 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 7:20 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL No Bond CRUZ-LOPEZ, WILBER Booking #: 430586 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 7:08 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond OLGUIN-HERRERA, NOEMI Booking #: 430585 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 7:07 pm Charges: 64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS No Bond PEREZ-DEYADAR, CRISTOBAL Booking #: 430584 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 7:03 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond SANCHEZ, DANIEL Booking #: 430583 Release Date: 11-01-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 4:13 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 SELLERS, JAMIE Booking #: 430582 Release Date: 11-01-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 3:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ZAPATA, JUSTIN Booking #: 430581 Release Date: 11-01-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ALVAREZ, JUAN Booking #: 430580 Booking Date: 11-01-2020 – 9:20 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597