Jail Logs: 66 booked over weekend; one earns $400K Bond

Over the past 72 hours, 66 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Angel Arevalo-Hinojojoza

Angel Arevalo-Hinojojoza was taken into custody at approximately 7:48 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 for outstanding warrants originating from Midland County.

Bail for Arevalo-Hinojojoza was set at $200,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with an additional $200,000 for Possession. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 15
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 9
  • No Driver’s License: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Tobacco – Poss/Consumption/Purchase Under 21: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Theft: 4
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 3
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Open Alcoholic Container: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Prohibited Noise: 1
  • Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol: 3
  • Smuggling of Persons: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
 
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
430579
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 5:09 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
REYNOSA, JOSE
Booking #:
430578
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 3:10 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1000.00
GARCIA, ERNESTO
Booking #:
430577
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 3:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X1
$1632.00
GARCIA, LINDA
Booking #:
430576
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, KEANO
Booking #:
430573
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54999999 CPF* NO DRIVERS LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MISC CPF* VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
No Bond
JONES, CLAUDINE
Booking #:
430574
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 1:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
430572
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ZEPEDA, DAVID
Booking #:
430571
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 12:03 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1012.00
RIOS, RAQUEL
Booking #:
430570
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SMITH, MYRTLE
Booking #:
430569
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X7
$1106.00
OXFORD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430568
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
GARZA, LOGAN
Booking #:
430567
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$464.00
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
430566
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990023 RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
52030027 RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X1
$3506.00
AREVALO-HINOJOJOZA, ANGEL
Booking #:
430565
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
13150005 VOP* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990014 VOP* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$400000.00
Burgins, Natalie
Booking #:
430564
Release Date:
10-31-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
FUNK, CRAIG
Booking #:
430563
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RIVERA, JERRY
Booking #:
430562
Release Date:
10-31-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BELL, CHARLES
Booking #:
430560
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 10:45 am
Charges:
48010020 MTR EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SALAZAR, RUBEN
Booking #:
430561
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 9:59 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$949.00
 
 
ROWE, MICHELE
Booking #:
430558
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 4:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WILLIAMS, RICKEY
Booking #:
430557
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 4:10 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ARTEAGA, ART
Booking #:
430556
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 4:07 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
DILL, REBEKAH
Booking #:
430555
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 3:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO
Booking #:
430554
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
430553
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 3:15 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$2348.00
PEREZ, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
430552
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HOGEDA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
430551
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SKIPWORTH, CASEY
Booking #:
430549
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 1:00 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
 
ADAME, ELIA
Booking #:
430548
Booking Date:
10-31-2020 – 12:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
FRIESON, ASIA
Booking #:
430547
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
MISC CPF X5
$500.00
 
ZAMARRIPA, JOSH
Booking #:
430545
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
$362.00
ROSE, JADE
Booking #:
430546
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
430544
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X8
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 50MPH IN 40MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
$4440.00
TERRELL, DUSTIN
Booking #:
430543
Release Date:
10-31-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MOUTRY, AMBER
Booking #:
430542
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 10:30 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
430541
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
VANDERBILT, DONALD
Booking #:
430540
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BUCHANAN, EZEKIEL
Booking #:
430539
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
ALBORG, CHANCE
Booking #:
430538
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ANDRADE, STEVEN
Booking #:
430537
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
430536
Release Date:
10-30-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FTA X 2
MISC SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X3
$6624.60
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430535
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSMENT ON DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
$4876.00
WILLIAMS, URIAH
Booking #:
430534
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$10000.00
WILLIAMS, DIALLO
Booking #:
430533
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
MCGINNIS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430532
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
52120009 *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
99999999 GO OFF BOND; EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 08/18/2020
No Bond
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
430530
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
JIMENEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
430531
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
MOHLER, ROBERT
Booking #:
430529
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 7:01 am
Charges:
41999999 OPEN ALCOHOLIC CONTAINER
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$10306.00
 
Stewart, Blake
Booking #:
430597
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 4:44 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X3
$3676.00
ALBARADO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430596
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 3:50 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BARAJAS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
430595
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 3:18 am
Charges:
53999999 PROHIBITED NOISE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X5
$1014.00
DELACRUZ, EDGAR
Booking #:
430594
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
13990076 GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, CALEB
Booking #:
430593
Release Date:
11-02-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WILSON, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
430592
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1964.00
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
430591
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTANT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
$4396.00
GARZA, LOGAN
Booking #:
430590
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$906.00
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
430589
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF <$100
MISC FTA X1
$2076.00
MANZANAREZ, GLORIA
Booking #:
430587
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
$1000.00
CHULIN-MENDEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
430588
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL
No Bond
CRUZ-LOPEZ, WILBER
Booking #:
430586
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
OLGUIN-HERRERA, NOEMI
Booking #:
430585
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
No Bond
PEREZ-DEYADAR, CRISTOBAL
Booking #:
430584
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
SANCHEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
430583
Release Date:
11-01-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SELLERS, JAMIE
Booking #:
430582
Release Date:
11-01-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 3:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ZAPATA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430581
Release Date:
11-01-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ALVAREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
430580
Booking Date:
11-01-2020 – 9:20 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

