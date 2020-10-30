Jail Logs: October 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 9
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • DOC – Abusive Language: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
HUFFMAN, ANCIREA
Booking #:
430528
Release Date:
10-30-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 3:51 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MATZEK, JEREMY
Booking #:
430527
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 3:02 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
PRYOR, DARYELL
Booking #:
430526
Booking Date:
10-30-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
REEL, CASEY
Booking #:
430525
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
TURNER, AARON
Booking #:
430524
Release Date:
10-30-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$412.00
YBARRA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
430523
Release Date:
10-30-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
EGGENBERGER, COREY
Booking #:
430522
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
CORONA, SHANNON
Booking #:
430521
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2000.00
LIGHTFOOT, KENNETH
Booking #:
430520
Release Date:
10-29-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VANDIVER, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
430519
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN
Booking #:
430518
Release Date:
10-29-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
watkins, keno
Booking #:
430517
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
VALENZUELA, RICHARD
Booking #:
430516
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
$1064.00
SANAUGUSTINE, EDDIE
Booking #:
430515
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 11:02 am
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROSIE
Booking #:
430514
Release Date:
10-29-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 9:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WOODCOX, STETSON
Booking #:
430513
Release Date:
10-29-2020 – 9:13 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2020 – 6:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

