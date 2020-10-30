Jail Logs: October 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 9

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

DOC – Abusive Language: 1

Theft: 2

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

HUFFMAN, ANCIREA Booking #: 430528 Release Date: 10-30-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 3:51 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MATZEK, JEREMY Booking #: 430527 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 3:02 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond PRYOR, DARYELL Booking #: 430526 Booking Date: 10-30-2020 – 12:57 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond REEL, CASEY Booking #: 430525 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond TURNER, AARON Booking #: 430524 Release Date: 10-30-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE $412.00 YBARRA, DOMINIC Booking #: 430523 Release Date: 10-30-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 EGGENBERGER, COREY Booking #: 430522 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 10:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 CORONA, SHANNON Booking #: 430521 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 10:01 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $2000.00 LIGHTFOOT, KENNETH Booking #: 430520 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 9:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VANDIVER, CHRISTINE Booking #: 430519 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 7:11 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN Booking #: 430518 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 4:53 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond watkins, keno Booking #: 430517 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 1:54 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond VALENZUELA, RICHARD Booking #: 430516 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 12:16 pm Charges: 23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 $1064.00 SANAUGUSTINE, EDDIE Booking #: 430515 Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 11:02 am Charges: 13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ROSIE Booking #: 430514 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 9:15 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 WOODCOX, STETSON Booking #: 430513 Release Date: 10-29-2020 – 9:13 am Booking Date: 10-29-2020 – 6:42 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

