Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Robert Williams, booked on Friday, October 2, 2020, was charged with multiple accounts of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property, theft of services, and burglary.
Twenty-six warrants for his arrest were issued from across the state including Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro counties. Bail for Williams is currently set at $277,500.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 1
- Assault Family/Household Member – 1
- Border Patrol Hold – 2
- Burglary of Building – 1
- Criminal Mischief – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 4
- Driving While Intoxicated – 12
- Driving with License Invalid – 5
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscaping – 1
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – 4
- Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
- Failure to Appear – 4
- Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 2
- Failure to Stop, Stop Sign – 1
- Fugitive from Justice – 2
- Misc – 27
- No Driver’s License – 2
- No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
- Parole Violation – 1
- Public Intoxication – 4
- Possession – 29
- Red Light Violation – 1
- Speeding 10% or over – 2
- Theft of Services – 1
- Theft of Property – 3
- Violation Promise to Appear – 4
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT STOP SIGN
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52MPH IN 40 MPH ZONE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X3
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070010 *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
23990179 THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23990208 THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
73990714 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
73990714 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY THEFT<$30K
73991000 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
73991003 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X1
MISC RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY- SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF
MISC FTA X 3
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
54999999 NO DL
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
