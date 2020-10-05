Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Robert Lee WIlliams III

Robert Williams, booked on Friday, October 2, 2020, was charged with multiple accounts of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property, theft of services, and burglary.

Twenty-six warrants for his arrest were issued from across the state including Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro counties. Bail for Williams is currently set at $277,500.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 1

Assault Family/Household Member – 1

Border Patrol Hold – 2

Burglary of Building – 1

Criminal Mischief – 1

Criminal Trespass – 4

Driving While Intoxicated – 12

Driving with License Invalid – 5

Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscaping – 1

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – 4

Evading Arrest/Detention – 2

Failure to Appear – 4

Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 2

Failure to Stop, Stop Sign – 1

Fugitive from Justice – 2

Misc – 27

No Driver’s License – 2

No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Public Intoxication – 4

Possession – 29

Red Light Violation – 1

Speeding 10% or over – 2

Theft of Services – 1

Theft of Property – 3

Violation Promise to Appear – 4

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

