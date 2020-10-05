Jail Logs: October 3-5, 2020

54 booked over weekend, $277.5K bond for Organized Criminal Activity and Theft

Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Robert Lee WIlliams III

Robert Williams, booked on Friday, October 2, 2020, was charged with multiple accounts of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property, theft of services, and burglary.

Twenty-six warrants for his arrest were issued from across the state including Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro counties. Bail for Williams is currently set at $277,500.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member – 1
  • Border Patrol Hold – 2
  • Burglary of Building – 1
  • Criminal Mischief – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 12
  • Driving with License Invalid – 5
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscaping – 1
  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – 4
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
  • Failure to Appear – 4
  • Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 2
  • Failure to Stop, Stop Sign – 1
  • Fugitive from Justice – 2
  • Misc – 27
  • No Driver’s License – 2
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Public Intoxication – 4
  • Possession – 29
  • Red Light Violation – 1
  • Speeding 10% or over – 2
  • Theft of Services – 1
  • Theft of Property – 3
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 4
 
 
DE LA TORRE, KAIRO
Booking #:
430065
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MOLINA, MARIO
Booking #:
430064
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
EARNEST, JOHN
Booking #:
430063
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:13 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
View Profile >>>
JONES, SETH
Booking #:
430062
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:08 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
AGUERO, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
430061
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 4:54 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HURTADO, THOMAS
Booking #:
430060
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CRUZ, ISRAEL
Booking #:
430059
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 3:19 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN
Booking #:
430058
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SIMS, ROBERT
Booking #:
430057
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
VILLANUEVA, JULIO
Booking #:
430056
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 1:19 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
MCGUFFIN, KADE
Booking #:
430055
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 1:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CAMMACK, GORDON
Booking #:
430054
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 1:01 am
Charges:
35990213 POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430053
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT STOP SIGN
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52MPH IN 40 MPH ZONE
$1032.00
View Profile >>>
SALINAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
430052
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 12:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
AMADOR, JESSICA
Booking #:
430051
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI 2
54999999 NO DL
$1826.00
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, NATHAN
Booking #:
430050
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
OLSON-COSTELLO, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
430049
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SIMON, KYLE
Booking #:
430048
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ATCHISON, ORION
Booking #:
430046
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MITCHELL, DALLAS
Booking #:
430047
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HARRIS, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430045
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
$642.00
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
430044
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X3
$2630.00
View Profile >>>
FOUST, TIFFINEY
Booking #:
430043
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$662.00
View Profile >>>
DELEON, MARIO
Booking #:
430042
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ARISPE, JOE
Booking #:
430041
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CARRASCO, DESTINEY
Booking #:
430040
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070010 *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
430039
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
WILLIAMS, ROBERT
Booking #:
430038
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990179 THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23990208 THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
73990714 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
73990714 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY THEFT<$30K
73991000 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
73991003 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$267500.00
View Profile >>>
ROWLAND, EMILY
Booking #:
430037
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$30000.00
View Profile >>>
PENA, JUAN
Booking #:
430036
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
KENNEDY, GEORGE
Booking #:
430035
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 12:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 12
MISC FTA X1
MISC RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
$1650.00
View Profile >>>
KLEPAC, WESLEY
Booking #:
430034
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TEAGLE, SEMAJ
Booking #:
430033
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 10:13 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
430032
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 9:38 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
MARTINEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
430076
Release Date:
10-04-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 3:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
430075
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 1:47 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
JENKINS, JEFFERY
Booking #:
430074
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 12:54 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Salas, Abree
Booking #:
430073
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 12:32 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 2
$442.00
View Profile >>>
LEYVA, MICHELLE
Booking #:
430072
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY- SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
$4598.00
View Profile >>>
Porter, James
Booking #:
430071
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
View Profile >>>
STEVENS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430070
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
ORSBURN, LARKIN
Booking #:
430069
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
ALVAREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
430068
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF
MISC FTA X 3
$17768.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
430067
Release Date:
10-03-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-03-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUF PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA
$2334.00
View Profile >>>
 
 
THOMAS, MARCUS
Booking #:
430086
Release Date:
10-05-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
10-05-2020 – 4:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
PATINO, JAZMIN
Booking #:
430085
Booking Date:
10-05-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
54999999 NO DL
$1964.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430084
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MIRELES, PETRA
Booking #:
430083
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LUNA, JOE
Booking #:
430081
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS
Booking #:
430082
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MORENO, AARON
Booking #:
430080
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
SIERRA, JOSE
Booking #:
430078
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WILLIS, KLIFTON
Booking #:
430079
Release Date:
10-04-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
SIERRA-TOLENTINO, SAMUEL
Booking #:
430077
Booking Date:
10-04-2020 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

