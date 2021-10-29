Jail logs: October 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
  • Assault by Contact Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury: 2
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Bench Warrant: 1
  • Going off Bond – Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Walking with the Flow of Traffic: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction, Suspension: 1
  • TDCJ Hold Over: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1

CONKLIN, RONALD
Booking #:
436298
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 5:09 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
$264.00
LIVELY, JENNIFER
Booking #:
436297
Release Date:
10-29-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 
NIX, THOMAS
Booking #:
436296
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 3:25 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$2000.00
ALVARADO, JASMINE
Booking #:
436295
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PERRIGO, HAYLEE
Booking #:
436294
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Ponce, Cheyenne
Booking #:
436293
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
No Bond
CONTRERAS, DANIEL
Booking #:
436292
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
13150005 BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
TORRES, DOMINIC
Booking #:
436291
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
16020009 *RPR* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
436290
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
53990010 M/O* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$612.00
FERNANDEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
436289
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
436288
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
No Bond
EVANS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
436287
Release Date:
10-28-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MUELLER, JAMES
Booking #:
436286
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
ACOSTA, KEVIN
Booking #:
436285
Release Date:
10-28-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ZAPATA, NATALIE
Booking #:
436284
Release Date:
10-28-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 2:18 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
BREDESEN, SUSAN
Booking #:
436283
Release Date:
10-28-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 11:37 am
Charges:
23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
REYES, JOE
Booking #:
436282
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 9:34 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ALLISON, HARVEY
Booking #:
436281
Release Date:
10-28-2021 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 7:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
