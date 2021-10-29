Jail logs: October 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Assault by Contact Family Violence: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury: 2

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1

Possession: 5

Reckless Driving: 1

Bench Warrant: 1

Going off Bond – Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Walking with the Flow of Traffic: 1

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction, Suspension: 1

TDCJ Hold Over: 1

CPF: 1

Parole Violation: 1

CONKLIN, RONALD Booking #: 436298 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 5:09 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC $264.00 LIVELY, JENNIFER Booking #: 436297 Release Date: 10-29-2021 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 3:46 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 NIX, THOMAS Booking #: 436296 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 3:25 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $2000.00 ALVARADO, JASMINE Booking #: 436295 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 2:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PERRIGO, HAYLEE Booking #: 436294 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 2:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Ponce, Cheyenne Booking #: 436293 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 11:45 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G No Bond CONTRERAS, DANIEL Booking #: 436292 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 10:35 pm Charges: 13150005 BENCH WARRANT No Bond TORRES, DOMINIC Booking #: 436291 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 10:22 pm Charges: 16020009 *RPR* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond MARTINEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 436290 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 8:31 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

53990010 M/O* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $612.00 FERNANDEZ, JUAN Booking #: 436289 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 8:14 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond FERNANDEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 436288 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 7:35 pm Charges: 13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE No Bond EVANS, ASHLEY Booking #: 436287 Release Date: 10-28-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 7:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond MUELLER, JAMES Booking #: 436286 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 6:35 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond ACOSTA, KEVIN Booking #: 436285 Release Date: 10-28-2021 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 4:43 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond ZAPATA, NATALIE Booking #: 436284 Release Date: 10-28-2021 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 2:18 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond BREDESEN, SUSAN Booking #: 436283 Release Date: 10-28-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 11:37 am Charges: 23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond REYES, JOE Booking #: 436282 Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 9:34 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ALLISON, HARVEY Booking #: 436281 Release Date: 10-28-2021 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2021 – 7:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

