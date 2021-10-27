Jail logs: October 27, 2021

Jail Logs
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $100 < $750: 3
  • Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000: 1
  • Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Dog, Ferret, or Pot-bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Failure to Spay or Neuter: 1
  • Failure to Vaccinate: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • Going Off Bail: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespass: 1

BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
436263
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GALLARZO, CHARLES
Booking #:
436262
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 12:36 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GOMEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
436261
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$500.00
JUAREZ, DEDRA
Booking #:
436260
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
VICK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436259
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$500.00
BARRIENTEZ, FANNIE
Booking #:
436258
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
53999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
53999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X5
$3966.00
GEUEA, JADEN
Booking #:
436257
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
HARDIN, WHITNEY
Booking #:
436256
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
35990021 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
436255
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
ARZATE, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
436254
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
35990003 CPF* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$25000.00
PADIER, VANESSA
Booking #:
436253
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
DIAZ, MONICA
Booking #:
436252
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM *POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TORRES, MARIO
Booking #:
436251
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
KUNKEL, WESTON
Booking #:
436250
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 11:29 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
$5000.00
SIPES, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436249
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 11:23 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
$5000.00
PENA, CLARA
Booking #:
436248
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 10:59 am
Charges:
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
436247
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 9:31 am
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
436246
Release Date:
10-26-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 6:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFx2
$2662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

