Jail logs: October 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Theft of Property >= $100 < $750: 3

Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1

Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000: 1

Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1

Possession: 5

Dog, Ferret, or Pot-bellied Pig at Large: 1

Failure to Spay or Neuter: 1

Failure to Vaccinate: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

CPF: 2

Going Off Bail: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespass: 1

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 436263 Booking Date: 10-27-2021 – 12:56 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GALLARZO, CHARLES Booking #: 436262 Booking Date: 10-27-2021 – 12:36 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GOMEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 436261 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 8:02 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER $500.00 JUAREZ, DEDRA Booking #: 436260 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 7:59 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 VICK, MICHAEL Booking #: 436259 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 7:38 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $500.00 BARRIENTEZ, FANNIE Booking #: 436258 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 5:38 pm Charges: 53999999 DOG FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

53999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

53999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA X5 $3966.00 GEUEA, JADEN Booking #: 436257 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 4:51 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond HARDIN, WHITNEY Booking #: 436256 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 3:47 pm Charges: 35990021 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MARTINEZ, JACOB Booking #: 436255 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 3:34 pm Charges: 22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond ARZATE, KIMBERLY Booking #: 436254 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 3:28 pm Charges: 35990003 CPF* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $25000.00 PADIER, VANESSA Booking #: 436253 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 3:15 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond DIAZ, MONICA Booking #: 436252 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 3:15 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM *POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond TORRES, MARIO Booking #: 436251 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 2:15 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond KUNKEL, WESTON Booking #: 436250 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 11:29 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G $5000.00 SIPES, TIMOTHY Booking #: 436249 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 11:23 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K $5000.00 PENA, CLARA Booking #: 436248 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 10:59 am Charges: 25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond MARTINEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 436247 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 9:31 am Charges: 36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY No Bond ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 436246 Release Date: 10-26-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 6:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFx2 $2662.00

