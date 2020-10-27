Jail Logs: October 27, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 3

DOC – Noise: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Deadly Conduct: 1

BEGGS, THOMAS Booking #: 430495 Booking Date: 10-27-2020 – 2:49 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 LEACH, EUGENE Booking #: 430494 Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 11:46 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X10

MISC FTA X1 $1708.00 FIEGLEIN, WAYNE Booking #: 430493 Release Date: 10-27-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 10:33 pm Charges: 73999999 DOC-NOISE $362.00 DELEON, ARTURO Booking #: 430492 Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 9:12 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CAMARILLO-RICO, MARIANA Booking #: 430491 Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 8:22 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WILLIAMS, KALESHA Booking #: 430490 Release Date: 10-26-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 7:53 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 TONN, PATTY Booking #: 430489 Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 6:14 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 CELEDON LIRA, SUNNY Booking #: 430488 Release Date: 10-26-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 5:29 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 430487 Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 4:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF x1 No Bond OJEDA, PEDRO Booking #: 430486 Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 4:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4

MISC DWLI X2

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X2 $5439.70 FLORES, RHEANA Booking #: 430485 Release Date: 10-26-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 1:10 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond STEWART, LARRY Booking #: 430484 Release Date: 10-26-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 10-26-2020 – 11:46 am Charges: 53990001 *GOB* DEADLY CONDUCT No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

