Jail Logs: October 27, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • DOC – Noise: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Deadly Conduct: 1
 
BEGGS, THOMAS
Booking #:
430495
Booking Date:
10-27-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
LEACH, EUGENE
Booking #:
430494
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X10
MISC FTA X1
$1708.00
FIEGLEIN, WAYNE
Booking #:
430493
Release Date:
10-27-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
73999999 DOC-NOISE
$362.00
DELEON, ARTURO
Booking #:
430492
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CAMARILLO-RICO, MARIANA
Booking #:
430491
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WILLIAMS, KALESHA
Booking #:
430490
Release Date:
10-26-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
TONN, PATTY
Booking #:
430489
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
CELEDON LIRA, SUNNY
Booking #:
430488
Release Date:
10-26-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
430487
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x1
No Bond
OJEDA, PEDRO
Booking #:
430486
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
MISC DWLI X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
$5439.70
FLORES, RHEANA
Booking #:
430485
Release Date:
10-26-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
STEWART, LARRY
Booking #:
430484
Release Date:
10-26-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-26-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
53990001 *GOB* DEADLY CONDUCT
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
