Jail logs: October 26, 2021

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

  • Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Unauthorized se of Vehicle: 1
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violece: 1
  • Theft of Property, > $100 < $750
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 2
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
  • COMM Theft of Property < $2,500 Two or More Previous Convictions: 1
  • COMM Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Burglary of a Building: 1
  • Grand Jury Indictment – Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: 1
  • Grand Jury Indictment – Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • GOB Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
  • GOB Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
  • GOB Violation of Bond/Protective Order – 2 Times Within 12 Months: 1
  • GOB Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

PEREZ, HENRY
Booking #:
436245
Booking Date:
10-26-2021 – 2:01 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
436244
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
38990026 *GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
No Bond
PONCE, JUVENAL
Booking #:
436243
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CAMPBELL, SHAWNA
Booking #:
436242
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
$500.00
EVANS, TOMMY
Booking #:
436241
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
436240
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
13150007 MTR* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
YURATOVAC, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436239
Release Date:
10-25-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
436238
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BAKER, JAMES
Booking #:
436237
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
11990012 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
RUSSELL, TRAVIS
Booking #:
436236
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GARZA, RAMON
Booking #:
436235
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 11:58 am
Charges:
23990196 COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
CARDENAS, PETRITA
Booking #:
436234
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 11:27 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
GONZALES, MELODY
Booking #:
436233
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 10:32 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
436232
Release Date:
10-25-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 9:45 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
No Bond
ALLEN, VICTOR
Booking #:
436231
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 9:15 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story