Jail logs: October 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
- Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Unauthorized se of Vehicle: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violece: 1
- Theft of Property, > $100 < $750
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 2
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon: 1
- Possession: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
- COMM Theft of Property < $2,500 Two or More Previous Convictions: 1
- COMM Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Grand Jury Indictment – Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: 1
- Grand Jury Indictment – Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1
- GOB Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- GOB Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
- GOB Violation of Bond/Protective Order – 2 Times Within 12 Months: 1
- GOB Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
38990026 *GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
