Jail logs: October 26, 2021

Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Unauthorized se of Vehicle: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violece: 1

Theft of Property, > $100 < $750

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 2

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon: 1

Possession: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1

COMM Theft of Property < $2,500 Two or More Previous Convictions: 1

COMM Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Burglary of a Building: 1

Grand Jury Indictment – Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: 1

Grand Jury Indictment – Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1

GOB Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

GOB Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1

GOB Violation of Bond/Protective Order – 2 Times Within 12 Months: 1

GOB Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1

PEREZ, HENRY Booking #: 436245 Booking Date: 10-26-2021 – 2:01 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 BARRERA, LYDIA Booking #: 436244 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 10:50 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

38990026 *GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO No Bond PONCE, JUVENAL Booking #: 436243 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 9:32 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond CAMPBELL, SHAWNA Booking #: 436242 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 8:52 pm Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD $500.00 EVANS, TOMMY Booking #: 436241 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 8:11 pm Charges: 35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond ROGERS, AUSTIN Booking #: 436240 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 5:36 pm Charges: 13150007 MTR* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond YURATOVAC, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436239 Release Date: 10-25-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 4:27 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 436238 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 3:44 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BAKER, JAMES Booking #: 436237 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 2:59 pm Charges: 11990012 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond RUSSELL, TRAVIS Booking #: 436236 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 12:06 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond GARZA, RAMON Booking #: 436235 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 11:58 am Charges: 23990196 COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond CARDENAS, PETRITA Booking #: 436234 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 11:27 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond GONZALES, MELODY Booking #: 436233 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 10:32 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond TORRES, DAVID Booking #: 436232 Release Date: 10-25-2021 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 9:45 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD No Bond ALLEN, VICTOR Booking #: 436231 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 9:15 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond

